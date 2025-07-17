Inessa Lee's Alleged Stalker Attempts to Break into her Home: 'American Idol' Alumni Calls Police

American Idol alumni Inessa Lee called police on alleged stalker who attempted to break into her resort home. July's FHM cover model earned fame posting viral Betty Boop impressions on social media. According to Inessa’s interview for FHM, her TikTok popularity triggered hate in Jasmine Amy Rogers a former “Boop!” actress. Strangely, she blamed Inessa for spreading the news about the musical closure and arranged cyberbullying attacks on her. Perhaps, the woman took out her frustration and anger on the influencer.

Cyberbullying was done mostly by Rogers’ friend Pierce Ream – a 22-year-old student who hosts an Instagram blog about Broadway shows. Pierce admitted that he met Jasmine at Broadway flea market and since then they have become friends. It’s not clear whether Ream got paid for executing this cyber harassment “campaign” or did it out of sympathy to his friend devastated by job loss.

After Lee appeared on FHM cover as the incarnation of Betty Boop, Ream has targeted Inessa’s subscribers again by writing many weird comments under the influencer’s posts. Shortly afterwards Inessa told about the break-in attempt in her Instagram post. The whole stalking nightmare happened when the singer was vacationing in Florida resort condo. “We heard a person pounding on the sliding door, trying to open it... Luckily police were there within 3 minutes!” Inessa says.

It’s not clear right now whether Pierce Ream is the person behind the break-in attempt, but Inessa might file a protection order against this person: “I don’t feel like taking a legal action on Pierce Ream as he’s just a 22-year-old student who’s being used by his friend,” admitted the singer.