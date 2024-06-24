Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Florida Father Claims His 6-Week-Old Son Died After 'Accidentally' Hitting Head on Knee: Police

Florida Man Accused of Murder After 'Accidentally' Killing Infant Son
Source: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA

Edrick Lamar Davis was charged in the death of his 6-week-old son, who he claimed to 'accidentally' bash in the head with his knee, police said.

By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in Florida say a man has been charged with the death of his 6-week-old son after he allegedly admitted to “accidentally” bashing his head, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by WOFL, police were called to a home in Melbourne around 11 AM on June 10 for an infant not breathing, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Man Accused of Murder After 'Accidentally' Killing Infant Son
Source: Unsplash

A six-week-old Florida boy was found unresponsive inside his home, police said.

The baby was transported to a local hospital, where he died, officials said.

Officers said they talked with the baby’s father, 25-year-old Edrick Lamar Davis, who said he had no idea what happened.

Florida Man Accused of Murder After 'Accidentally' Killing Infant Son
Source: UNSPLASH

The child was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.

According to police, Davis said he fed the newborn, went to take a shower, and then found him unresponsive when he returned.

The baby’s mother reportedly told police that she had gotten up that morning and fed the child. Then, she left her son alone with Davis for about 25 minutes while she got in the shower, WFTV reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Man Accused of Murder After 'Accidentally' Killing Infant Son
Source: MEGA

When talking with police the first time, the child's father reportedly said he had no idea how it happened.

MORE ON:
NEWS

On June 11, an autopsy was completed and revealed internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma, multiple hemorrhages, fractures, and other signs of severe trauma, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said the injuries appeared to have been caused intentionally just before the baby died. They also noted the autopsy found older rib fractures, which indicated alleged prolonged physical abuse.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Man Accused of Murder After 'Accidentally' Killing Infant Son
Source: UNSPLASH

The more the child's father talked with police, the more his stories changed, officials said.

When police reinterviewed Davis, his story changed. Cops claim he allegedly told detectives that he “accidentally” slammed his son’s head on a door frame while carrying him and then “forcefully hit the back of (the child’s) head with his knee while trying to prevent him from falling out of his arms” later on.

On June 19, police interviewed the parents for a third time when they came to the police station to drop off the child’s medical records.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

During the interview, Davis allegedly admitted to forcefully whacking the infant’s head on his knee at least two times because the child’s fussiness and crying made him stressed, police said, noting the father continued to claim the incident was unintentional despite describing in detail the events that led to the baby's death.

Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, officials said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.