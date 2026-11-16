A 35-year-old man in India has tragically died after mistakenly trying to consume a homemade explosive device, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The man, Rajendra Barautiya, is said to have been enjoying a bonfire with his family in the courtyard of his home in Padariya Chhanta village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Tuesday, November 10, when the disaster unfolded.

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Man Dies After Biting Explosive Device

Source: UNSPLASH The Indian man thought he had been eating a dumpling.

A neighbor reprotedly identified by authorities as Ramabhagat Barautiya joined Rajendra by the fire at some point in the evening. He allegedly offered Rajendra a rasgulla, a popular South Asian dessert consisting of soft, round dumplings soaked in sugary syrup. The supposed "rasgulla," however, detonated when Rajendra bit into it. Per officials, it was actually a small bomb disguised as a sweet treat, used by some rural communities to kill wild boars and other pests.

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Man Mistook 'Pig Bomb' for Rasgulla

Source: UNSPLASH Homemade explosive devices known as 'pig bombs' are used in some rural communities.

The explosive devices are commonly referred to as "pig bombs" and are made by concealing gunpowder inside small balls of dough. They're often created using materials obtained from firecrackers or quarries, and are designed to explode when an animal bites them. The round shape of the homemade explosives can resemble rasgulla.

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Authorities Question Neighbor's Intentions

Source: UNSPLASH The man who allegedly gave Rajendra Barautiya the explosive device has been arrested.

Rajendra was severely injured, and despite being rushed to the hospital, died of his injuries shortly after. Both Rambhagat and the man he claims to have gotten the explosive from have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. Investigators are still working to determine whether or not others were involved. “The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man," police officer Rekha Singh said of the incident. "It exploded in his mouth. We don't know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief," he continued. "That is a matter of investigation."

2 Arrested After Man Dies of 'Catastrophic' Mouth Injuries

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Source: UNSPLASH Two people face charges after a man died from biting an explosive device he thought was food.