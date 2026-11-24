A 25-year-old man questioning his future with his girlfriend of three years received an unexpected response after bringing up marriage: a six-page document detailing everything she wanted to accomplish before becoming someone's wife. The man said he expected an open conversation about their future. Instead, her written response left him wondering whether she saw him as her future husband or simply wanted to get married someday. He subsequently turned to Reddit for advice, admitting that he had read the document nine times but still struggled to understand what it meant for their relationship.

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Man Raises Marriage After Three Years of Dating

Source: DATING_ADVICE/ REDDIT His girlfriend sent him a six-page document three days later

In a November 12, 2026, post on Reddit's r/dating_advice, the 25-year-old explained that he and his 23-year-old girlfriend celebrated their third anniversary in August. After he first raised the subject of marriage, she took three days to prepare her response. The result was a six-page document rather than the conversation he had anticipated. "I have read it 9 times now!!" he wrote, emphasizing his surprise at receiving such a lengthy explanation. According to his account, the document covered her personal goals and the things she wanted to accomplish before becoming a wife. Financial independence was a major consideration, including a specific amount of money she wanted to accumulate using her own earnings.

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Girlfriend Opens Up About Financial Goals and Her Parents' Marriage

Source: SASUN BUGHARYAN/ UNSPLASH She wanted to reach her financial goals before getting married

Beyond her financial ambitions, the girlfriend reportedly included two aspects of her parents' marriage that she had never discussed with him during their three years together. The boyfriend said she had put those previously unspoken concerns into writing. However, he did not reveal the exact financial target or explain what she had witnessed in her parents' relationship. Her decision to document these expectations gave him insight into how she approached marriage. Still, he struggled to understand whether her plans included building a future with him or were entirely separate from their relationship.

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'None of This Is About You' Section Leaves Boyfriend Confused

Source: AARON BURDEN/ UNSPLASH The document also discussed concerns about her parents' marriage

The final part of the document was titled "none of this is about you." However, its length made the boyfriend question whether the message was entirely unrelated to him. "It is three paragraphs long and you do not write three paragraphs about something that is not about you," he explained. His friends reportedly viewed the document as a cold way to respond to a marriage conversation. However, he also considered the three days she spent preparing it a sign that she cared enough to communicate her thoughts carefully. Ultimately, he felt the document explained what kind of future she wanted but did not clarify whether she envisioned him as her husband.

Reddit Users Offer Different Interpretations of Her Response

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Source: BRETT JORDAN/ UNSPLASH Its final section was titled None of This Is About You