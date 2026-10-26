Man Found Dead Outside Disneyland After Police Respond to 'Person in Distress' Call as Entrance Is Temporarily Closed
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
A 65-year-old man was found dead near the Disneyland Resort's south entrance in Anaheim on Sunday, October 25, after police responded to a report of a person in distress.
Anaheim police responded at about 1:40 p.m. to the area near the resort's south entrance off Katella Avenue, where officers found the man unconscious.
Anaheim Police Sgt. Eric Anderson later told the Los Angeles Times that the man was known to the department as a transient and appeared to have died of natural causes. No foul play was suspected.
TMZ reported that the original call involved a person in distress who became unconscious. Anaheim police told the outlet that the man was already deceased when officers arrived.
Police response at Katella Avenue entrance
Police temporarily closed part of the area while they handled the scene and waited for coroner's officials to arrive. Visitors and pedestrians were directed around the blocked section of sidewalk.
The response took place near the large arched Disneyland Resort sign along Katella Avenue. Images and video from the scene showed officers securing the area while a privacy partition was positioned near the entrance.
The exact location of the death was not immediately clear from initial reports, including whether it occurred on Disneyland property or on the nearby sidewalk.
Man identified as 65-year-old transient
Anderson identified the man as 65 years old and said he was known to Anaheim police as a transient in the area. Other reports described him as homeless. His name had not been publicly released as of the latest reports.
Anaheim Fire and Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to OnScene.TV, which first reported the incident.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain limited to the preliminary information released by police.
What police said about cause of death
Police said the death appeared to have resulted from natural causes and that they did not suspect foul play. However, the official cause and manner of death had not been released in the initial reports.
The Orange County Coroner's Office responded to the scene as officers waited for coroner's officials to take over the deceased man's remains.
Some reports also mentioned a beer can near the man, but there was no indication from investigators that it was connected to his death.
Entrance reopened as park operations continued
The area around the south entrance was temporarily closed while police handled the investigation, forcing pedestrians to use alternate routes.
The available reports indicate the closure was limited to the immediate area around the scene. A report from MyNewsLA said Disneyland was expected to open as usual Monday, October 26.
Police have not indicated that foul play was involved, and the initial assessment points to a natural death. The man's identity and official cause and manner of death have not been publicly released in the latest reporting.