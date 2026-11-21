Man Asks Girlfriend About Marriage, 'None of This Is About You,' She Writes, Then He Reads the Rest of Her 6-Page Reply
Nov. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A 25-year-old man is questioning where he stands in his girlfriend's future after she responded to his first serious conversation about marriage with a six-page document outlining her expectations before becoming a wife.
In a November 12 post on Reddit's r/dating_advice forum, the man explained that he and his 23-year-old girlfriend had celebrated three years together in August. He said he expected them to discuss marriage in person, but instead received a lengthy document from her a few days later.
"I have read it 9 times now!!" he wrote, admitting that he is still trying to understand what her response means for their relationship.
What the Girlfriend Included in Her 6-Page Document
According to the man, his girlfriend's document detailed several personal goals she wanted to accomplish before getting married. These included financial plans, particularly a savings target she wanted to reach independently.
She also addressed two aspects of her parents' marriage that she had never discussed with him during their three-year relationship. The information was included in a paragraph explaining her perspective.
The final section carried the heading "none of this is about you" and reportedly contained three paragraphs.
Although his friends considered receiving such a document a cold way to approach marriage, the man viewed the effort differently. He said the fact that she had spent three days preparing it suggested that she cared enough to explain her position.
However, he remained uncertain about whether he was the person she eventually wanted to marry.
Many Reddit Users Viewed Her Response as a Positive Sign
Several commenters interpreted the document as an attempt to communicate honestly rather than a rejection of the relationship.
One highly upvoted response suggested that the woman was simply not ready to get married and wanted her boyfriend to understand her reasons.
"She's just saying she's not ready for marriage and not in a rush for it," the commenter explained.
They added that preparing the document demonstrated respect because she had taken the time to explain her feelings instead of leaving him guessing.
Another Reddit user agreed with that assessment, writing, "This seems like a green flag to me - she is taking it seriously, organized her thoughts the best way she could, and communicated them."
Others Questioned Whether Their Marriage Timelines Would Match
Not everyone focused on the positive aspects of the situation. Some commenters encouraged the man to consider whether his own expectations aligned with his girlfriend's plans.
One user suggested that she was trying to communicate that she had a specific timeline for marriage, which was not necessarily a reflection of him as a partner.
"She is being honest and open about intimate and personal details of her life. I also see it as a green flag," the commenter wrote.
Another response raised a different concern, suggesting that the man should consider whether he would eventually meet the expectations she had outlined.
The commenter questioned whether the couple viewed their future as something they would build together or whether they had separate goals.
For now, the original poster has not established whether his girlfriend sees him as her future husband.