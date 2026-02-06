EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Most Madcap Friendship Yet Revealed — With Female Artist Who Keeps Outraging the World

Madonna is revelling in an unusually rapturous friendship with British artist Dame Tracey Emin, praising her seaside enclave in Britain as "heaven" while enjoying a bond that links pop provocation with one of contemporary art's most notorious figures. RadarOnline.com can reveal Madonna, 67, recently visited 62-year-old Emin's studio in Margate, the Kent town where the artist has based much of her recent work and community projects.

Madonna and Tracey Emin's Friendship Details

Madonna recently visited Tracey Emin's studio in Margate.

The iconic singer, who has long maintained homes and professional ties in the U.K., shared her reflections on the visit publicly after spending time with Tracey Emin, a Turner Prize winner known for confessional, sexually explicit, and confrontational art. Their friendship, stretching back more than 25 years, has now drawn attention because both women built careers on shocking audiences and challenging ideas of female behavior, fame, and autonomy. Describing Margate, Madonna said: "The whole town seems to be inhabited and energized by creativity – writers and performance artists, photographers and painters." She continued: "This is my idea of heaven. Whenever I go there, I feel like I've entered a dream." Madonna added Emin was central to that atmosphere, calling her friend "a pearl."

'I've Always Been a Fan'

The singer celebrated their friendship of more than 25 years.

Madonna said, "I have known Tracey for over 25 years, and I've always been a fan of her extremely personal and provocative work." She added: "But what she has created in this community by the sea is quite remarkable." Her remarks came as she toured Emin's studio and learned more about the Tracey Emin Artist Residency, a free, studio-based program positioned as an alternative to a Master's degree. A source close to the residency said Madonna's endorsement carried weight. They added: "Madonna sees something of herself in Tracey – the refusal to soften, the insistence on turning personal experience into art that makes people uncomfortable." Another art world figure told us: "This friendship makes sense because both women have survived decades of outrage and moral panic by leaning into it."

Tracey Emin's Controversial Art

Sources said Madonna has admired Emin's fearless approach to art.

Emin first shocked the art establishment with works such as "My Bed," the 1998 installation featuring her own unmade bed surrounded by used condoms, stained sheets, and debris from a depressive episode. She later caused further controversy with "Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963–1995," a tent embroidered with the names of people with whom she had shared a bed. Critics at the time accused her of exhibitionism, while supporters argued she had redefined honesty in art. Madonna has followed Emin's career closely. A longtime associate of the Like a Virgin hitmaker said: "Madonna respects Tracey because she put female sexuality and shame on display without apology, something Madonna has done in pop culture for decades." Emin's later work – including explicit neon texts and raw paintings about illness, abortion, and trauma – has continued to divide audiences.

