EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's 'OG Boy Toy' Revealed Amid Latest Age-Gap Romance

About a year after getting introduced, the pair were spotted together on the 1984 set of Desperately Seeking Susan. "I want to caress a nice smooth body," Madonna shared in an interview when she was 24. "Not a hulk."

Reportedly, the two maintained a cozy connection for years. "We would get together at clubs, or we'd go to hotels," Martinez recalled in 1991's Madonna: Unauthorized by Christopher Andersen. "If she wanted to have s--, she'd say, 'Let's go f---,' and we did."

Madonna has never publicly commented on their alleged relationship.