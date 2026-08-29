EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's 'OG Boy Toy' Revealed Amid Latest Age-Gap Romance
Aug. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Turns out, Madonna has always had a thing for younger men.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Material Girl raised eyebrows in the 1980s by reportedly romancing an NYC-based young man named Bobby Martinez when she was in her mid-20s.
Madonna’s Alleged Romance Spanned Years
About a year after getting introduced, the pair were spotted together on the 1984 set of Desperately Seeking Susan. "I want to caress a nice smooth body," Madonna shared in an interview when she was 24. "Not a hulk."
Reportedly, the two maintained a cozy connection for years. "We would get together at clubs, or we'd go to hotels," Martinez recalled in 1991's Madonna: Unauthorized by Christopher Andersen. "If she wanted to have s--, she'd say, 'Let's go f---,' and we did."
Madonna has never publicly commented on their alleged relationship.
Madonna Moved On to Younger Men
According to a close friend, the former graffiti artist died soon after his alleged affair with the pop star.
Madonna, of course, went on to date a string of boytoys.
"You have to be pretty open-minded and adventurous to want to step into my world," the singer, 68, said in 2015. "People who are older, and more set in their ways, are probably not as adventurous as someone younger."