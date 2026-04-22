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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Gets Bullish on Her Scrapped Biopic — And is 'Still Determined to Bring Her Life Story to the Big Screen'

Madonna is remaining determined to bring her biopic to the big screen despite the project being scrapped.
Source: MEGA

Madonna is remaining determined to bring her biopic to the big screen despite the project being scrapped.

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April 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Madonna is more determined than ever to bring her long-delayed life story to the screen – despite years of false starts, studio shake-ups and behind-the-scenes drama, sources told RadarOnline.com can reveal

"She will not take no for an answer," one insider confided. "This is her story – and she's going to tell it her way."

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Madonna Biopic Revived With Big Changes

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Julia Garner remains attached to portray Madonna as the singer revives her long-delayed biopic project.
Source: MEGA

Julia Garner remains attached to portray Madonna as the singer revives her long-delayed biopic project.

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The project, with Emmy winner Julia Garner still attached to play the Queen of Pop, has been quietly revived after being shelved in 2023, according to sources, who say it's being reimagined – possibly as a limited series instead of a movie.

"Madonna realized the story is too big for two hours," the insider explained. "She wants the full ride – the struggle, the ambition, the chaos."

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Madonna Refuses to Scale Back Vision, Insists on Going Bigger

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Sources said Madonna is reworking her life story project into a possible limited series to capture its full scope.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Madonna is reworking her life story project into a possible limited series to capture its full scope.

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According to sources, the hands-on singer is refusing to scale down her vision.

The source said, "Madonna doesn't do small. Ever."

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