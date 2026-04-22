EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Gets Bullish on Her Scrapped Biopic — And is 'Still Determined to Bring Her Life Story to the Big Screen'
April 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Madonna is more determined than ever to bring her long-delayed life story to the screen – despite years of false starts, studio shake-ups and behind-the-scenes drama, sources told RadarOnline.com can reveal
"She will not take no for an answer," one insider confided. "This is her story – and she's going to tell it her way."
Madonna Biopic Revived With Big Changes
The project, with Emmy winner Julia Garner still attached to play the Queen of Pop, has been quietly revived after being shelved in 2023, according to sources, who say it's being reimagined – possibly as a limited series instead of a movie.
"Madonna realized the story is too big for two hours," the insider explained. "She wants the full ride – the struggle, the ambition, the chaos."
Madonna Refuses to Scale Back Vision, Insists on Going Bigger
According to sources, the hands-on singer is refusing to scale down her vision.
The source said, "Madonna doesn't do small. Ever."