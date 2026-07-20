Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Luna Naseh: From Illustration to Production Design

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

July 20 2026, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Working across commercial and cultural commissions, her illustrations have been created for international brands, musicians, and organizations including UNICEF and Tehran Municipality, while her artwork has appeared on public billboards in New York City's Times Square, Seoul during Frieze Art Week, Iran, Ghent, and Brussels. In addition to her commissioned work, her personal artwork has been exhibited in more than a dozen exhibitions and galleries around the world.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Instead of treating illustration as a separate discipline, Naseh views it as the foundation of everything she creates. Each drawing becomes an exercise in world-building: considering not only composition and color, but also the history, mood, and character of a place. That way of thinking would eventually guide every stage of her career, from illustration to theatre and film, where the same questions are simply explored at a different scale.

Her projects range from dramas to historical films and speculative dystopian worlds. Instead of repeating the same visual approach, Luna Naseh is drawn to projects that require building a completely different environment, with every detail influenced by the people, culture, and circumstances of that world.

Among her most ambitious set builds is an eighteenth-century Louisiana tavern and adjoining storeroom, recreated through extensive historical research, architectural detailing, scenic painting, and custom fabrication.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Article continues below advertisement

In striking contrast, another of Luna's full-scale set builds was for the short film Kill(H)er. It transported audiences into a retro-futuristic motel within a dystopian society where violence has become a form of escape. Premiering at the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of the Golden State Film Festival, the short film challenged Luna to build a world that balanced beauty with unease. Rich color palettes, vintage-inspired interiors, and playful geometric motifs created an atmosphere of elegance and nostalgia, while subtle visual cues gradually revealed the motel's far more disturbing purpose.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Some of Luna's production design projects explore themes of migration, identity, memory, family, and belonging. For her, production design is an opportunity to give physical form to deeply human experiences, creating environments that reinforce the emotional core of a story.

One such project is Whispers of Home, a short film that has been selected for multiple U.S. film festivals, including a screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of the Beverly Hills Film Festival. Centered on themes of displacement, nostalgia, and cultural identity, the film required transforming a Los Angeles residence into a home that felt Iranian.

To achieve that authenticity, Luna undertook extensive visual research, carefully sourcing furniture, textiles, artwork, and everyday household objects through contacts in Iran, Los Angeles prop houses, and local thrift stores. The location was further transformed with custom paint treatments, stained-glass details, and bespoke wallpaper designed specifically for the production, allowing every room to reflect the history, culture, and lived experience of the family at the center of the story.

Instead of simply recreating an interior, the design sought to evoke the feeling of home itself, using architecture, color, and carefully chosen objects to communicate memory, identity, and belonging.

READ MORE ON Misc
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

How The Bureau Fashion Week Decides Which Designers Make the Runway

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

'Average Joe' Reveals How Bitcoin Helped Him Quit Life on Land and Sail the Caribbean With His Wife

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Over the course of her career, Naseh has reached audiences through international exhibitions, public art installations, commercial collaborations, theatrical productions, and film festival screenings.

She has contributed to major studio productions while also continuing her work in illustration, theatre, and independent film.

Working with ink, paint, wood, theatre, or film, Naseh is always interested in creating worlds that feel like they existed long before anyone arrived.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.