Look Away Lucy! Rami Malek Puts on Very Cozy Display With 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin — as Girlfriend Boynton is Nowhere to Be Seen

The 42-year-old Academy Awards-winning actor joined the 27-year-old Netflix star and their friends as they enjoyed the show, with Rami seemingly placing his hand on Emma's knee. The sighting came amid reports that Rami has split from his longtime girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.

Rami appeared casual in a white hoodie and jeans layered over a blue waterproof jacket. He kept a low profile behind dark shades as he made his way through the crowd.

Emma, who is known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, looked chic in a black vest paired with white jeans. They completed the look with dark shades and comfortable Adidas sneakers.