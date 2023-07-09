Look Away Lucy! Rami Malek Puts on Very Cozy Display With 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin — as Girlfriend Boynton is Nowhere to Be Seen
No Time to Die actor Rami Malek was spotted getting cozy with The Crown star Emma Corrin at Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert in London on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 42-year-old Academy Awards-winning actor joined the 27-year-old Netflix star and their friends as they enjoyed the show, with Rami seemingly placing his hand on Emma's knee. The sighting came amid reports that Rami has split from his longtime girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.
Rami appeared casual in a white hoodie and jeans layered over a blue waterproof jacket. He kept a low profile behind dark shades as he made his way through the crowd.
Emma, who is known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, looked chic in a black vest paired with white jeans. They completed the look with dark shades and comfortable Adidas sneakers.
During the concert, Rami and Emma seemed at ease in each other's company, leaning in and chatting intently. It's unclear what the nature of their relationship is, but this outing has sparked speculation about a potential romance.
- Wedding Bells To Ring For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Couple Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton!
- Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash for Donating Millions to 'Defund the Police' Organizations Despite Spending Over $43 Million on Security
- Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend Calls 'Don't Look Up' Actor a 'Misogynist Hiding in Plain Sight'
Reports of Rami's split with Lucy began when he was photographed looking cozy with his No Time To Die co-star Léa Seydoux. Rami and Lucy confirmed their romance in 2018 after starring together in the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
Emma, who identifies as non-binary and has dated men and women, was previously linked to set designer Ibby Njoy before publicly coming out as queer in 2021.
Speaking to Vogue, Emma described themselves as "fluid" regarding gender and sexuality, saying they like people for who they are rather than their gender.
Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert was a star-studded event, with big names like Stella McCartney, Kate Hudson, and Jon Bon Jovi in attendance. Bruce delivered an energetic set, starting with No Surrender and performing a medley of his biggest hits. He also took a moment to reflect on his early years in a band, dedicating a song to a late bandmate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.