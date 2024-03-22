'LOVERBOY' – The New Album by Punjabi Artist Karan Randhawa

"Since childhood, I have had a passion for singing," Karan explains. "I have watched famous artists/celebrities in the industry worldwide and have been inspired by them to succeed in my career." Coming from a background that couldn't promise him a spotlight, he had two things: a love for music and a father who believed in him more than anyone else. It's from this belief that Loverboy was born.

Luckily, Karan found his breakthrough through sheer perseverance and the proper guidance from the Geet MP3 and GK Digital Companies team. Here, he learned not just the art of making music but the science of making it resonate.