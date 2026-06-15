'Love Island USA' Executive Producer Dead After Suffering Unexpected Medical Emergency in Fiji During Production

In a statement, Peacock announced that Baker died in Fiji, where season eight is currently in production.

"ITV America and Peacock will honor in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA series Executive Producer James Barker, who passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency," the release stated.

"James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him," the statement continued. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends, and colleagues."