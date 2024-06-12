READ THE REPORT: 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Allegedly 'Poked' and Threatened Victim Prior to Battery Arrest in Miami Beach
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee found herself in hot water after an incident outside of Miami hotspot Club LIV on Monday night.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the police report detailing the drama that led up to her arrest at the popular nightlife venue, noting that officers spoke with the alleged victim and a witness who watched it unravel.
"Upon arrival, I observed [the victim] holding [Tommie] until officers arrived and released her once I advised him," per the report which stated that Tommie, 39, (real name: Atasha Jefferson) was cuffed temporarily while information was gathered about what transpired between the two.
Drama popped off after the famed VH1 star allegedly approached a man while he was standing near the stairs leading down to the hotel security area.
The man said she "came up to him in very close proximity and looked like she was attempting to give him something in his hand." He declined as he did not know Tommie, per the police report.
After the victim rejected her initial approach, Tommie allegedly "became aggressive and began to curse and threaten the victim."
It was claimed that Tommie threatened to have him killed and "shot up" and allegedly became "even more upset due to not getting any verbal response or physical reaction from him."
"[Tommie] then once again got into very close proximity to the [victim] when she began to waive her hands in his face and at one point, poked [him] in the face with her hand. [The man] stated he immediately grabbed [Tommie], turned her around and held her arms until [officers] arrived."
The officer reviewed hotel security footage which corroborated the victim's statement, noting he was seen "standing calmly against the railing while [Tommie] approached and became aggressive toward him."
"Additionally, [Tommie] is seen poking [the victim] one more time before he grabbed her and held her until police arrived," according to the report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The reality star was ultimately arrested on a battery charge and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.
Tommie has since returned to social media with a focus on the positive. "I believe life's struggles are about helping others miss some of the mistakes you made," she captioned her latest post.
"Share your story while learning and growing from it yourself, this day brought me peace, love, and happiness. I felt overjoyed watching and listening to so many different versions of my younger self I pray I can save everybody from bad decisions but I know that far fetched, but if I help one out of every session that would be enough for me."