"Upon arrival, I observed [the victim] holding [Tommie] until officers arrived and released her once I advised him," per the report which stated that Tommie, 39, (real name: Atasha Jefferson) was cuffed temporarily while information was gathered about what transpired between the two.

Drama popped off after the famed VH1 star allegedly approached a man while he was standing near the stairs leading down to the hotel security area.

The man said she "came up to him in very close proximity and looked like she was attempting to give him something in his hand." He declined as he did not know Tommie, per the police report.