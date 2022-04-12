Woman Who Accused Louis C.K. Of Sexual Misconduct Laments His Grammy Win: Report

“I’ve thought about what should be done and what is the meaning for all of this, but I don’t have an answer because I really don’t know. The way the industry works can be so mysterious,” she told Variety. “But whoever the decision makers are, is it that necessary that you have to work with this person who has been showing his d*** to everyone in town? Do you have to work with him that badly? There are so many funny people. Why him? Why not them? Why not anyone but him?”