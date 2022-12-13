The Top Five Shopping Streets to Visit in London

London is recognized as one of the world's shopping capitals, with many luxury department stores, designer shops, and exclusive shopping streets where you can get almost everything. From vintage items to designer suits, diamonds, shoes, and even groceries, there are so many options to choose from. But this isn't the only thing that makes London great. The shopping streets each have a unique vibe and specialty, making the experience memorable and rewarding. So what are the best shopping streets/areas in London?

There are many great shopping streets in London ready to meet your needs. However, this article looks at the best five shopping streets you should consider visiting in London.

Portobello Road in Notting Hill

Portobello Road has one of the world's most famous street markets, Portobello Road market, which is packed with numerous market stalls— the stalls stretch for about a mile.

Portobello Road is a great place to shop if you are looking for antiques/vintage clothing. You can also shop for groceries. Most stalls are open from Monday to Sunday, with Monday to Wednesday dedicated to fruit and vegetables.

Oxford Street

There is a good reason why Oxford Street is labeled the center of London's shopping world. Oxford Street houses over 300 shops, including flagship stores for numerous big companies.

Oxford Street has the biggest Primark in the world. You can also find H&M, Topshop, Debenhams, and more.

The stalls are also easily accessible. In addition, Oxford Street has four underground stations.

Brick Lane in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets East London

This is another great place for vintage shopping. There are various vintage shops along Brick Lane Street, including Atika London, one of the biggest. Atika London spreads over a two-story Victorian warehouse with more than 20000 pieces of sustainable vintage and reworked fashion. There is also the Vintage Basement, Serotonin Vintage, Beyond Retro, Nordic Poetry, and Levison's Vintage clothing, to name a few.

The King's Road in Chelsea

Kings Road, or King's Road, houses a compelling mix of shops, restaurants, and bars, making it an excellent pick for family shopping, eating out, and nightlife. In addition, King's Road has iconic department stores like Peter Jones, Farmers' Markets, clothing stores, antique shops, gift stores, and even music stores.

These stores stretch for about two miles through Chelsea and Fulham, giving you more options.

New Bond Street

Lastly, New Bond Street is an excellent choice for luxury shopping. The New Bond Street links Piccadilly to Oxford Street and hosts some of the most luxurious brands/ shops like Burberry and Hermes and celebrated jewelers like Cartier and Tiffany.

If you want to find cool art in London and great high-end rental spaces, this is a street you should visit. New Bond Street is high-end art like the kind found at Halcyon Galleries and other top galleries in the world.

New Bond Street holds the 2017 prize from the Champs Elysées in Paris, where it was ranked the most sought-after and expensive strip of real estate for retailers across Europe.