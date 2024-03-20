Loch Ness Monster: 71 Shocking New Photos Released That 'Defy Explanation'
Shocking new images of the mythical creature Loch Ness monster were released this week — and the images are said to "defy explanation," RadarOnline.com has learned.
While 15 of the perplexing photos were released last summer, the complete collection of images featuring 71 astonishing snaps was unveiled on The Cryptid Factor this week.
Chie Kelly captured the photos in 2018 in Inverness, Scotland, where the monster is rumored to dwell in the nearby freshwater loch Ness.
"They are the most compelling surface images of the phenomenon," Loch Ness expert Steve Feltham told the Daily Mail. "They still defy explanation."
Scottish folklore describes the creature as a long-neck, serpent-like beast that skims the surface of the lake.
Kelly chose to keep the photographs a secret out of fear of public scrutiny until last August, when the largest Loch Ness Monster hunt in 50 years was held. The podcast initially released 15 of Kelly's photos.
After careful examination of each image, the podcast chose to release Kelly's complete collection in hopes of sparking a global debate on "Nessie."
At the time that the photos were captured, Kelly was taking photos of her family by the lake after having lunch when she noticed unusual movement in the water.
"I was just taking pictures with my Canon camera of Scott and our daughter Alisa, who was then five, when about 200 meters from the shore, moving right to left at a steady speed was this creature," Kelly told the Telegraph.
"It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again."
In Kelly's photos, two large, rounded humps can be seen protruding from the loch. Kelly recalled initially thinking the shape was two otters but then they never came up for air. The photographer noted what she witnessed "looked like a serpent."
"I don’t think they are otters – those creatures are much smaller than what is in the images – or divers. It also appears there may be two objects," the Loch Ness expert said after analyzing the images. "They certainly warrant further investigation."
Loch Ness Monster lore has become a popular tourist attraction in the Scottish Highlands, drawing thousands of curious visitors from around the world annually.
According to the Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, which tracks all alleged sightings of the creature, there were ten reports of people spotting Nessie in 2023, bringing the total count to 1156 sightings recorded to date.