EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Nightmare Marriage — Singing Icon Opens Up About How Being Hitched to Weirdo David Gest Was Like Being in Jail
March 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Screen legend Liza Minnelli's ex-husband David Gest's abusive behavior caused her to swear off relationships forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This guy was a monster, he tortured her mentally and ruined her life until she finally worked up the courage to walk away," an insider said.
Liza Minnelli Calls Him ‘Clown’
The EGOT winner, 80, who is the daughter of Hollywood icon Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, made the flamboyant PR man and producer her fourth husband, in a $3.2million celeb-studded wedding in 2002.
Michael Jackson was the best man, while Elizabeth Taylor was the matron of honor.
Gest was 48, while the Cabaret star was 56. But there was no happily ever after for the odd couple.
In her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, she wrote: "He didn't just control everything I ate, from morning until night. He controlled the people I saw and spoke to on the phone. He screened my calls. In truth, I was his prisoner."
She also claimed he secretly ran up charges on her American Express card.
"I clearly wasn't sober when I married this clown," the Liza With a Z diva wrote.
Abusive Marriage Left Liza Reclusive
She ended up filing for divorce just 16 months later, in 2003 – and never married again. Gest died of a stroke in 2016 at just 62.
"Liza will openly tell people how this disaster put her off the concept of marriage, but it runs a whole lot deeper than that," a source said, insisting Gest was "a totally abusive monster."
Her time with him destroyed her faith in all relationships.
"It's no coincidence that Liza's been living the life of a recluse since she broke free 20 years ago," the source said.
Liza Rejects Dates After Trauma
"Men have asked her out on dinner dates, but she's shown zero interest and it's triggering for her when this topic comes up because it stirs up so many painful memories," the source continued. "Even now she still has nightmares [about him]."
The source added that the idea of risking her heart with someone else "just doesn't sit well with Liza at all."