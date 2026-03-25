EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Nightmare Marriage — Singing Icon Opens Up About How Being Hitched to Weirdo David Gest Was Like Being in Jail

The EGOT winner, 80, who is the daughter of Hollywood icon Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, made the flamboyant PR man and producer her fourth husband, in a $3.2million celeb-studded wedding in 2002.

Michael Jackson was the best man, while Elizabeth Taylor was the matron of honor.

Gest was 48, while the Cabaret star was 56. But there was no happily ever after for the odd couple.

In her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, she wrote: "He didn't just control everything I ate, from morning until night. He controlled the people I saw and spoke to on the phone. He screened my calls. In truth, I was his prisoner."

She also claimed he secretly ran up charges on her American Express card.

"I clearly wasn't sober when I married this clown," the Liza With a Z diva wrote.