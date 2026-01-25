EXCLUSIVE: Why Liz Hurley's Oddball Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus is 'Breaking Her Ultra-Close Bond' With Lookalike Model Son Damian

Liz Hurley is facing an intensely personal crossroads as her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus is straining her famously close relationship she shares with her son Damian Hurley, leaving the actor and entrepreneur torn between the two most important men in her life. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Hurley, 60, has long been inseparable from Damian, 23, but the dynamic is said to have shifted since she began dating Billy Ray, 64, earlier this year.

Damian Moves Out Amid Tension Over Elizabeth's New Romance

Liz Hurley is struggling to balance her romance and her bond with her son.

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2025 after meeting in 2022 on the set of Christmas In Paradise, and sources now told us the fallout has been swift. Model Damian has moved out of his mother's mansion, with tensions escalating as Liz spends more time with the country singer at his Tennessee ranch. A source close to the family said the change has been deeply unsettling. "Liz and Damian have always operated almost as a unit, rarely apart and constantly in each other's orbit," the source said. "For years, he was the person she took everywhere – red carpets, trips, work commitments – and that role has suddenly been filled by Billy Ray. Even though Damian is grown and building his own career, he feels displaced and hurt by the sudden shift. Liz keeps telling herself that he will adjust in time, but the tension is obvious and the situation is clearly weighing heavily on her emotionally."

Billy Ray and Damian's Personality Clash

Her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus has changed family dynamics.

Despite Hurley's attempts to blend the two worlds, insiders say the relationship between Billy Ray and Damian has failed to take root. "Liz has gone out of her way to bring Billy Ray and Damian together and hoped they would naturally form some kind of bond, but it has simply not happened," our source added. "Damian has been very firm about keeping his distance and has no interest in socializing with Billy Ray. While sharing his mother's attention has always been difficult for him, the bigger issue is that their personalities clash completely and there is no common ground between them." For years, Damian has been a constant presence at Liz's side, accompanying her to fashion events, film sets and holidays. The model and director – the son of the late businessman Steve Bing – even worked closely with his mother on her swimwear brand and cast her in his debut film, Strictly Confidential.

Mother and Son's Fading Closeness

Liz feels emotional strain from the growing tension.

But that closeness is now said to be fading. "They are no longer attached at the hip the way they once were, and it is becoming more common for them to attend events and make plans separately," our insider went on. "Damian is beginning to step out on his own and establish his independence, and that shift has inevitably led to moments of friction between them." Hurley's increasing time in the U.S. has compounded the problem. Sources say Damian's last visit to Nashville marked a turning point. "When Liz first brought Billy and Damian together, there was real optimism that they would get along and that the transition would be smooth," another insider said. "However, everything shifted after Damian's most recent trip to Nashville, after which he made it clear he would not return. That decision has only heightened the tension, as Billy Ray has taken the rejection personally and now believes Liz should be defending him. He is emotionally sensitive and feels deliberately sidelined."

Holiday Strain and Elizabeth's Family Dilemma

Damian is becoming more independent from his mother.