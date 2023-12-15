Influencer Liver King Promotes GoFundMe of Retired MMA Fighter Who's Battling for Her Life After Daughter's Death

Gambino was given a terminal diagnosis when doctors told her she had severe idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of her pregnancy at 20 weeks along, yet another heartbreaking hit for her family.

Fitness influencer Liver King is showing his support after hearing the story of Ashlee Gambino , a 32-year-old former MMA fighter, wife, and mom whose 3-year-old daughter tragically died from acute leukemia before she was forced to face her own health battle.

"Due to the severity of my condition, I was forced to terminate my pregnancy to save my life and prevent the suffering of my child," she shared in the description. "At such a late stage of this untreated condition, I wouldn’t have made it much longer."

Her GoFundMe goal was originally $50,000, but sky-rocketing medical bills and other unforeseen costs led them to double their request.

"When it was found, the pressures in my lungs were 5X what they should have been and as a result, the right side of my heart is now twice the size it should be."

Losing her two daughters and being informed of her ailing health have been devastating "mentally, physically and financially," Gambino said, noting they had to sell their car, move into a small apartment, and put a pause on her husband's career.

Gambino said her illness and treatment have left her constantly fatigued and in pain, adding how some of the funds will go to getting a car so she can work part-time as an Uber driver, find a better place to live, as well as purchase a headstone for her daughter while trying to cover living costs.