Beyond The GLP-1 Injection: Live Well Offers A More Sustainable Approach To Weight Management
GLP-1 inhibitors like Wegovy and Mounjaro have revolutionized the weight loss industry, helping people lose weight and putting a major dent in the rising obesity epidemic. But while these drugs can be quite effective for weight loss, they are only one piece of the puzzle. A weight management routine that incorporates lifestyle changes, education, and accountability is required to keep the weight off and maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine.
That’s the mission of Live Well, a Miami-based Weight Management Program created by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, a board-certified and award-winning plastic surgeon renowned for cutting-edge techniques and patient advocacy.While the program does allow the incorporation of GLP-1 inhibiting drugs, it offers patients something more lasting: a comprehensive weight loss routine that identifies the best exercise and diet plans for their needs.
Dr. Rubinstein has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL.A plastic surgeon celebrated for his commitment to patient advocacy and transparency, Dr. Rubinstein has years of experience working with patients to help them achieve their desired goals in a realistic, sustainable way.
The Initial Consult
The process begins with a consultation with Dr. Rubinstein and his team of highly-trained medical staff where patients will discuss their lifestyles and goals.Next, patients will receive baseline measurements to properly identify their starting point.These measurements include 2D and 3D body photos as well as a detailed 3D body scan to create a wireframe model of the body.They’ll also receive a body composition analysis to measure weight, muscle percentage, and fat percentage, as well as an assessment of their hydration levels.
Introducing The Lumen Device
While GLP-1 inhibiting drugs are not a required part of the Live Well program, patients can incorporate them into their plan.All patients will have access to advanced weight loss tools such as the Lumen device, which analyzes metabolism to measure how effective the body is at burning carbohydrates and fat.
The Lumen device works like a breathalyzer, offering feedback and guidance in real-time.This can help them identify and optimize food behaviors, as poor dietary habits can be a major cause of low fat-burning efficiency.When paired with the Lumen app, patients can upload photos of their meals to analyze what they’re eating and track calories, fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.
A Personal Coach In One’s Pocket
The Live Well program partners with NetPro, a popular coaching service and app that provides personalized diet and exercise plans based on weight and individual preference.NetPro provides recommendations for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, offering sample meal ideas that help patients reach their macro and calorie goals.NetPro also creates tailored workouts based on each patient’s fitness goals, whether that be core training, endurance, or aerobic exercises.
The Live Well program also pairs patients with a personal coach who analyzes their dietary and exercise habits to come up with a customized plan.The NetPro app then monitors their progress, making adjustments as needed and getting them one step closer to reaching their goals.
Continuous Support
GLP-1 inhibitors may do wonders, but they are not meant to be standalone solutions nor a long-term answer.What the Live Well program offers is continuous support to help patients weather the highs, lows, and setbacks of any weight loss journey.One helpful tool is the presence of weekly meetings at the Live Well center in Dr. Rubinstein’s Miami office.There, patients can receive the accountability, guidance, and education to maintain the necessary lifestyle changes for long-term success.
“I personally enrolled in the Live Well Program,” says Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein.“In just three weeks, I lost over 10 pounds without using GLP-1 drugs.Imagine the results for those who incorporate the drug-assisted portion of the program. GLP-1s can jump-start your weight loss journey, but a 360-degree approach including proper diet and exercise is essential for lasting success.”
Getting Started With The Live Well Program
Enrolling in the Live Well program is not only simple, but also cost-effective.After the initial three-month commitment, the next three months are offered at no cost for patients who remain consistent with the program. This also includes the use of the NetPro app.
To learn more about the Live Well Weight Management Program or to schedule a consultation, visit www.dr-rubinstein.com.
his article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.