'Little Rascals' Child Star Bug Hall Now Living as 'Catholic Extremist' After Arrest Over Huffing Air Duster Cans

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hall, a former co-star of Lindsay Lohan , moved to a small area near Mountain Home, Arkansas, and lives in a campervan with his wife and five children.

The former child star donated all his money and possessions.

He donated all his material belongings and savings made as a child actor — in accordance with his religious commitment — and plans to "maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible."

Hall is hoping to eventually go totally off-the-grid and build his family a house with its own hydro-electrical dam and plumbing and electrical systems.

He started a new life in the wilderness after he was arrested for allegedly huffing air duster cans in 2020.

Speaking about his new life, he said: "If there’s a financial need that comes up, I'll go take some work or do an odd job for cash to fulfill that need."