'Little Rascals' Child Star Bug Hall Now Living as 'Catholic Extremist' After Arrest Over Huffing Air Duster Cans
Jan. 29 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Little Rascals child star Bug Hall has swapped Hollywood for a life off-grid as a "radical Catholic extremist."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Hall, a former co-star of Lindsay Lohan, moved to a small area near Mountain Home, Arkansas, and lives in a campervan with his wife and five children.
New Life Away From Glitz of Hollywood
He donated all his material belongings and savings made as a child actor — in accordance with his religious commitment — and plans to "maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible."
Hall is hoping to eventually go totally off-the-grid and build his family a house with its own hydro-electrical dam and plumbing and electrical systems.
He started a new life in the wilderness after he was arrested for allegedly huffing air duster cans in 2020.
Speaking about his new life, he said: "If there’s a financial need that comes up, I'll go take some work or do an odd job for cash to fulfill that need."
Hall's Rise To Fame
Hall rose to fame in 1994 playing Alfalfa in Steven Spielberg's Little Rascals before starring alongside Lohan and Brenda Song in Disney's Get A Clue in 2002.
He later went on to earn a Children's Emmy nomination for A Tale Dark and Grimm and co-wrote the movie This Is the Year, which was executive produced by Selena Gomez.
Hall married his wife Jill in 2017 and the pair homeschool their children and intend to "strongly discourage them" from attending a mostly "nonsense" formal school or going to college when they become of age.
In addition to his immediate family, Hall’s younger brother, Gemini Barnett, their mother, Twila, and his stepfather, Mark, have also made the move to Arkansas and recently bought plots of land.
Arrest Was His Wakeup Call
Standing By Her Man! Trump's Wife Melania Praises Him for Being a 'Unifier' After 'Stopping Many Wars' — as Prez's Administration Continues to Crumble
As for his public arrest back in 2020, Hall called the incident a major wake-up call.
He claimed he was taken into Weatherford police custody in Texas for misdemeanor possession.
However, Hall didn't face any charges for the incident
But the ordeal helped him to see he didn't want to live a life of "manipulation of other people, in how I speak to them, in the stuff that I make or produce… including myself, as an addict."
Hall added: "I didn't want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people."
Before his arrest, Hall claimed he was sober for 15 years but suffered several relapses, which "got brushed to the side," as he continued working in "high energy" Hollywood.
Hall, who had two young daughters at the time, said his very public arrest was one of the best things that ever happened to him.
He told The Daily Mail: "I loved making movies. I loved writing, producing, and acting," adding he didn't believe God wanted him to give up on showbiz.
"So God had to shake me up a little harder, I suppose."
Hall also spoke about his struggles to be open in Hollywood about his "traditional" — and controversial — beliefs on issues like gay marriage and abortion.
The former child star called gay marriage "contrary to natural law" and abortion "plainly murder."