‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Lisa Vidal Settles $2 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Manager

As this outlet reported, Vidal and her hubby sued DLD Accountancy LLP, Dennis Duban, David Wilcox, and Steve Wojnarowski for alleged breach of contract, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and misrepresentation. She also claimed they made a mess of her finances.

The actress said she hired DLD and Duban as her business manager and CPA tax advisor in 2013 to manage her and her entertainment company's finances. They also had the duty of filing taxes and paying bills for Vidal and her entertainment company, per the lawsuit.