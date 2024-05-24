‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Lisa Vidal Settles $2 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Manager
Lisa Vidal has settled the $2 million lawsuit against her ex-business partner. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the Being Mary Jane actress and her husband, Jay Cohen, filed a notice of settlement for the entire case on May 8. The couple then filed a request for dismissal with prejudice in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 20— meaning the claim can't be refiled.
As this outlet reported, Vidal and her hubby sued DLD Accountancy LLP, Dennis Duban, David Wilcox, and Steve Wojnarowski for alleged breach of contract, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and misrepresentation. She also claimed they made a mess of her finances.
The actress said she hired DLD and Duban as her business manager and CPA tax advisor in 2013 to manage her and her entertainment company's finances. They also had the duty of filing taxes and paying bills for Vidal and her entertainment company, per the lawsuit.
Vidal claimed the company failed to pay bills, "routinely wrote checks and made payments with inaccurate sums to the wrong entities," or paid bills to incorrect parties, allegedly leaving the actress with $15k in tax liens from the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board in 2015.
Vidal alleged she was never informed of the debt by her business manager — and that's not all.
In 2017, Vidal said DLD and Duban allegedly failed to file her taxes, claiming she was hit with a $400k lien by the IRS, which DLD allegedly never informed her about.
There were several accusations over the years, but Vidal claimed she discovered the $400k in tax liens when she sold her home.
“Shortly after the sale of their home, the IRS seized approximately $400,000.00 from VIDAL for tax liens resulting from the acts and omissions of DEFENDANTS,” the suit read.
Vidal also accused the defendants of “requesting and transferring money” from her 401k to her checking account. She sued for damages in excess of $2 million.
The star filed the lawsuit after she lost her son Scott Cohen to suicide at the age of 28.
