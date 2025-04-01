Lior Pozin: Making Dropshipping Simple for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
Before Lior Pozin became the CEO of AutoDS, a leading eCommerce automation platform designed to simplify the dropshipping process, he was just a teenager looking for ways to earn extra cash. Unlike most kids his age, he didn’t turn to traditional part-time jobs. Instead, he discovered something unexpected—dropshipping before it even had a name.
Without any investment, Lior listed products on eBay, bought them from suppliers only when they sold, and pocketed the profit. What started as a simple experiment quickly turned into a full-time business.
Solving a Growing Problem
As Lior’s business scaled, so did his frustration. Managing multiple platforms, monitoring inventory, and processing orders manually was exhausting. Instead of hiring a team, he used his development skills to create a tool that automated everything. That tool became AutoDS, which is:
- a leading eCommerce automation platform
- trusted by 100,000+ dropshippers worldwide
- handling $200M+ in transactions annually
- run by a team of 200+ experts
Helping Entrepreneurs Succeed Without the Overhead
Lior built AutoDS with one goal: to make dropshipping simple, efficient, and accessible to everyone.
With AutoDS, new sellers can launch and automate their dropshipping businesses effortlessly, turning what once took hours into a few clicks. AutoDS enables entrepreneurs to automate tasks such as product listing, inventory tracking, price monitoring, and order management, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses.
As the dropshipping landscape continues evolving, Lior Pozin is committed to leading the charge, helping the next generation of entrepreneurs succeed.