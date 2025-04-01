Lior Pozin: Making Dropshipping Simple for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Before Lior Pozin became the CEO of AutoDS, a leading eCommerce automation platform designed to simplify the dropshipping process, he was just a teenager looking for ways to earn extra cash. Unlike most kids his age, he didn’t turn to traditional part-time jobs. Instead, he discovered something unexpected—dropshipping before it even had a name.

Without any investment, Lior listed products on eBay, bought them from suppliers only when they sold, and pocketed the profit. What started as a simple experiment quickly turned into a full-time business.