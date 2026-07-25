EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Boyfriend Accused of Being a 'Paid Actor' After He Gushes About Love of Watching Her Sex Scenes

Lily Phillips has sparked a fresh wave of online backlash after her apparent boyfriend, Sam, declared he enjoys watching some of her adult videos – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has prompted critics to accuse him of being a "paid actor" while others cruelly suggested he "seemed learning disabled" because of his unwavering support for her career. Adult content creator Phillips, 24, addressed her relationship in a new YouTube video alongside Sam, where the couple discussed how they navigate her profession, their future together, and plans to marry.

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Lily Phillips' Boyfriend Accused of Being 'Paid Actor'

Source: @Lily Phillips/YOUTUBE Phillips recently addressed her relationship alongside her boyfriend Sam.

Phillips revealed she hopes to tie the knot within the next two or three years before moving to the countryside; however, she insisted she has no intention of stepping away from the adult entertainment industry despite already having the financial freedom to retire. A source told us: "People simply couldn't believe what they were hearing. There were immediate claims that Sam couldn't possibly be genuine, while others crossed the line into personal insults because he openly supports Lily's career." Trolling against Sam includes the remarks: "This guy is so obviously a paid actor."

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Lily Phillips Defends Relationship

Source: @Lily Phillips/YOUTUBE Phillips shared her plans to marry Sam within three years.

Sam described Phillips' work as a creative pursuit and said viewing it through that lens helped him understand and support what she does professionally. He said: "Yeah, I watch her content, I enjoy it. My favorite content to watch is (with male adult star) Danny D and gang bangs." Phillips defended her boyfriend's attitude toward her work and dismissed criticism from online commentators. She said: "God forbid the guy likes to watch his girlfriend enjoy herself." Phillips added: "Everyone watches porn – most guys have probably watched me get d----- down, so you're only the same as Sammy here. He just gets to do it in real life as well." The X-rated content creator also explained Sam's acceptance of her career makes her feel understood beyond her public image. She purred: "You see me as Lily, your girlfriend."

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Lily Phillips Reveals Future Goals

Source: @Lily Phillips/INSTAGRAM Phillips has rejected suggestions that she planned to retire early.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Phillips revealed she hopes to be married by the age of 27 and said she would like the couple to leave city life behind within the next five years. Sam agreed, suggesting the countryside would offer a quieter lifestyle than their current surroundings. Phillips said: "I’d like to be married (soon.) I honestly wouldn't mind living in another house in five years." She added: "I think we'll have to have a house more separate from where we are now" – before Sam replied: "In the countryside." Despite outlining long-term plans away from the city, Phillips made clear marriage and a new home would not signal the end of her career. She said: "I’ve done it for six years now, so why not another five?" Although she owns mortgage-free properties and could comfortably stop working, Phillips dismissed the suggestion she was preparing to retire. She said: "I won’t, because I love this job too much."

Critics Remain Divided

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Source: @Lily Phillips/YOUTUBE Critics have questioned the boundaries within the couple's relationship.