Lil Tay Not Dead: Rapper Speaks Out About 'Jarring' and 'Traumatizing 24 Hours' Following Death Hoax
Lil Tay is alive. The teen rapper broke her silence after her and her brother's "deaths" went viral and claimed her social media was hacked, RadarOnline.com has learned — however, it's unclear why it took her 24 hours to address the situation.
"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she told TMZ on Thursday.
"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope,'" the social media star concluded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lil Tay's Instagram revealed her alleged passing on Wednesday — and was signed by her family.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."
"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."
However, law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, confirmed there were no active death investigations regarding Lil Tay. When RadarOnline.com contacted the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, a spokesperson told us that no one by her name was in the system — sparking serious doubt about her reported death.
Lil Tay has lived in both cities. She grew up in Vancouver and later moved to Los Angeles after becoming an internet sensation.
- Gigi Hadid Sued Over Instagram Post of Sister Days After Bella Was Dragged to Federal Court
- Lil Tay's Alleged Death Not Being Investigated in L.A. or Vancouver, Medical Examiner Confirms They Don't Have Her Body
- 'My Life Has Been Blown Up': American Airlines Passenger Breaks Silence After Viral 'That Motherf----- Back There is Not Real' Meltdown
Her father, Christopher Hope, also raised eyebrows when he refused to comment on the death news.
“I’m not able to give you any comment right now. I’m sorry — I can’t," Christopher told The New York Post. When asked if he could confirm her passing, he responded, "Um, no, not that that I’m aware of," before hanging up the phone.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lil Tay's former manager also questioned the legitimacy of the statement, warning that fans should take "cautious consideration" about the announcement.
"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Harry Tsang told Insider in an email. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."
Lil Tay rose to fame in 2008 when she was just 9 years old. She was known for her controversial videos, in which she insulted people, cussed at them, and threw wads of money around.
According to her brother, she's been off social media for years because "her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay’s money, career and custody."