Lil Tay Not Dead: Rapper Speaks Out About 'Jarring' and 'Traumatizing 24 Hours' Following Death Hoax

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lil Tay's Instagram revealed her alleged passing on Wednesday — and was signed by her family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it continued. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."