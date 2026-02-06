Lil Jon's Missing Son Found Dead in Pond — Rapper Says Family Is 'Extremely Heartbroken' Over 27-Year-Old's Tragic Death in Emotional Statement

The statement from the police revealed that around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, February 6, "drivers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond."

The body they found is believed to be Smith's, which is pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.

Due to what they've learned in their investigation, they noted "foul play" is not indicated

"However," the statement added, "the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation. No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined."

After their statement, Lil Jon broke his silence to a news outlet to confirm the death, sharing, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU," he added. "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."