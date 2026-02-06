Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Deaths
Exclusive Details

Lil Jon's Missing Son Found Dead in Pond — Rapper Says Family Is 'Extremely Heartbroken' Over 27-Year-Old's Tragic Death in Emotional Statement

Photo of Lil' Jon and Nathan Smith
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Lil Jon's son was confirmed dead on February 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rapper Lil' Jon's missing son, Nathan Smith, has been found dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Milton Police Department told Radar a body discovered in a pond is believed to be Smith's, which Lil Jon later confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Was It Foul Play?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nathan Smith
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

No 'foul play' is suspected in the death of Nathan Smith, a police statement claimed.

The statement from the police revealed that around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, February 6, "drivers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond."

The body they found is believed to be Smith's, which is pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.

Due to what they've learned in their investigation, they noted "foul play" is not indicated

"However," the statement added, "the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation. No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined."

After their statement, Lil Jon broke his silence to a news outlet to confirm the death, sharing, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU," he added. "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Details on Nathan Smith Being Reported Missing

Photo of Nathan Smith
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Nathan Smith was reported missing on February 3.

Smith had been reported missing on the morning of February 3, which prompted a search to begin.

"On the morning of February 3, 2026, Milton Police Department officers responded to a report of a missing adult in the area of Baldwin Drive in Milton, Georgia. Responding officers determined that a Milton resident, Nathan Smith, had left his residence under unusual circumstances and could not be located," the police's statement said.

They noted they "immediately began search efforts" and "coordinated with multiple partner agencies," which helped in searching for Smith.

The statement also offered deep "condolences" to Smith's family.

"The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did the Police Department Say Prior to a Body Being Discovered?

Photo of Nathan Smith and Lil' Jon
Source: @YOITSSLADE/INSTAGRAM

Prior to a body being found, police had shared there were 'no new developments' regarding Nathan Smith missing.

Prior to the body being found, Radar had reached out to the police department to find out if there were any updates on Smith.

"Currently, there are no new developments regarding the whereabouts of Nathan Smith," they shared at the time. "He remains missing, and this continues to be an active investigation by the Milton Police Department."

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Milton Police Department non-emergency dispatch line at 678-297-6300, option 1," they added. "Any information, no matter how small, may assist in safely locating this individual. Thank you for your assistance."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

'Disgusted' Jeffrey Epstein Complained 'a Black Guy Tried to Kiss Him and Gave Him a Cold Sore' In Bizarre New Prison Footage

Around the time of his meeting, he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Plastic Surgery Consultations Exposed — New DOJ Docs Reveal Vile Pedo 'Met With' World's Top Face-Transplant Doctor in NYC

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Lil' Jon
Source: MEGA

Lil Jon had asked for 'continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe' prior to a body being found.

When the initial report came out about Smith missing, it noted he'd run out of his home, possibly naked, without a cellphone around 6 a.m. on February 3.

"He may be disoriented and in need of assistance," the report detailed.

A representative for Lil Jon spoke out at the time, sharing, "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe."

Lil' Jon shared Smith with his ex-wife, Nicole Smith. Nicole and Lil Jon were married from 2004 until 2022.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.