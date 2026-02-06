Lil Jon's Missing Son Found Dead in Pond — Rapper Says Family Is 'Extremely Heartbroken' Over 27-Year-Old's Tragic Death in Emotional Statement
Feb. 6 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Rapper Lil' Jon's missing son, Nathan Smith, has been found dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Milton Police Department told Radar a body discovered in a pond is believed to be Smith's, which Lil Jon later confirmed.
Was It Foul Play?
The statement from the police revealed that around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, February 6, "drivers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond."
The body they found is believed to be Smith's, which is pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.
Due to what they've learned in their investigation, they noted "foul play" is not indicated
"However," the statement added, "the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation. No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined."
After their statement, Lil Jon broke his silence to a news outlet to confirm the death, sharing, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."
"He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU," he added. "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."
Details on Nathan Smith Being Reported Missing
Smith had been reported missing on the morning of February 3, which prompted a search to begin.
"On the morning of February 3, 2026, Milton Police Department officers responded to a report of a missing adult in the area of Baldwin Drive in Milton, Georgia. Responding officers determined that a Milton resident, Nathan Smith, had left his residence under unusual circumstances and could not be located," the police's statement said.
They noted they "immediately began search efforts" and "coordinated with multiple partner agencies," which helped in searching for Smith.
The statement also offered deep "condolences" to Smith's family.
"The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy."
What Did the Police Department Say Prior to a Body Being Discovered?
Prior to the body being found, Radar had reached out to the police department to find out if there were any updates on Smith.
"Currently, there are no new developments regarding the whereabouts of Nathan Smith," they shared at the time. "He remains missing, and this continues to be an active investigation by the Milton Police Department."
"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Milton Police Department non-emergency dispatch line at 678-297-6300, option 1," they added. "Any information, no matter how small, may assist in safely locating this individual. Thank you for your assistance."
When the initial report came out about Smith missing, it noted he'd run out of his home, possibly naked, without a cellphone around 6 a.m. on February 3.
"He may be disoriented and in need of assistance," the report detailed.
A representative for Lil Jon spoke out at the time, sharing, "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe."
Lil' Jon shared Smith with his ex-wife, Nicole Smith. Nicole and Lil Jon were married from 2004 until 2022.