'I Believe He is Alive': Search Ends for Cruise Passenger, 20, Who Jumped Overboard But Father Holds Out Hope

Levion Parker, a 20-year-old from Florida, has been presumed dead a week after he jumped from a massive cruise ship heading home from the Bahamas, but RadarOnline.com has learned that his father thinks he could still be alive.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had called off the search for Levion on Tuesday, five days after the high school football player reportedly made the alcohol-fueled decision to leap from the ship's 11th deck around 3:30 AM.

The Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas was less than 60 miles from Fort Lauderdale when Levion landed in the water.