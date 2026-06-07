EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Will NEVER Take Advice From Again After He 'Nearly Sunk His Entire Career'
June 7 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio will never again take career advice from John C. Reilly after the veteran actor once tried to talk him out of starring in Titanic – the blockbuster that transformed him into one of the biggest movie stars in the world.
RadarOnline.com can reveal DiCaprio, 51, was still an emerging Hollywood talent in the mid-1990s when he found himself choosing between two projects that would become defining films of the era.
Reilly's Titanic Advice Backfired
Having already made his name with his performance in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape alongside Mary Steenburgen, the future Oscar winner was picked to star in James Cameron's Titanic.
But Reilly, 61, has now admitted he strongly pushed DiCaprio toward ditching the future classic and starring alongside him in Paul Thomas Anderson's porn industry film Boogie Nights, while branding the opportunity to appear in Titanic pointless and boring as audiences knew how the film would end.
Reilly said: "At the time we were trying to get Boogie Nights put together, being in porn was thought of as taboo. It's hard to even imagine now, you probably remember.
"All these actors and their managers and their agents were like, 'Porn? Whoa, whoa, man. No. No.' And there's a penis in the movie! Everyone, 'no, no, no, no.'"
The actor explained Anderson had desperately wanted DiCaprio to play Dirk Diggler in the raunchy movie before the role eventually went to Mark Wahlberg.
Reilly said: "Before Mark was asked to do the movie, Paul really wanted Leo DiCaprio to do it.
"And I had already done What's Eating Gilbert Grape with Mary and Leo, and I knew Leo. I met him when he was 17. And I was like, 'Give me the assignment, Paul. I'll get this guy to do your movie. I have known him since he's a kid.'"
Why He Pushed 'Boogie Nights'
A Hollywood source told us the story has become a cautionary tale about second-guessing blockbuster instincts, noting DiCaprio's decision to ignore Reilly's advice ultimately changed the course of his career.
Another industry insider said few actors would forget being told to pass on a film that went on to earn billions worldwide and turn its leading man into a global phenomenon almost overnight.
According to Reilly, he met DiCaprio in Los Angeles and laid out his argument against Titanic.
He said: "I sat down with him on Hillhurst there in Silver Lake, and I was like, 'Listen. Leo, let me tell you something. That movie, Titanic, is about a boat that sinks. Everyone knows the boat sinks! No one's gonna give a s--- about who's on the boat.'"
Despite Reilly's confidence, DiCaprio remained unconvinced.
Reilly said: "He was like, 'Well, I don't know. My agents are all… they're saying this is gonna be a really big movie and I should do it.'
"And I was like, 'I'm telling you, man. I'm telling you. I wouldn't give you a bum steer here. It's about a boat that sinks.'"
Leo's Biggest Career Regret?
DiCaprio ignored the advice and accepted the role of Jack Dawson.
Titanic became a cultural sensation, won 11 Academy Awards and established him as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.
Reilly later acknowledged the scale of what followed.
He said: "I can't speak for him, but I think that the massive success that came with (Titanic) was both a blessing and a curse. It was just a lot for a young man. And I think he felt like, 'What would my other path have been?'"
In August 2025, DiCaprio admitted his "biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights", though he eventually got the chance to work with Anderson on the 2025 action-thriller One Battle After Another.
A source told us: "Looking back, DiCaprio would have loved to have done both Titanic and Boogie Nights, and even though he may now prefer the grittier Paul Thomas Anderson movie, one actor he will never take advice about his career from again is John C Reilly!
"If he hadn't done popcorn fodder like Titanic first, which made him one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men, there is a chance he could never have become so big he could have had his pick of projects later."