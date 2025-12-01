Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Leonardo Dicaprio
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Friendship With Tobey Maguire 'Crumbles' While He Grows Close to Sean Penn — as New Pals Spend A lot of Quality Time Together

Leonardo DiCaprio's decades-long friendship with Tobey Maguire 'crumbles' as he and Sean Penn spend quality time together.
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio's decades-long friendship with Tobey Maguire 'crumbles' as he and Sean Penn spend quality time together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Capricious Leonardo DiCaprio has grown tight with his One Battle After Another costar Sean Penn – and now the Titanic stud's longtime buddy Tobey Maguire is unhappy to be playing second fiddle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, DiCaprio, 50, is enjoying long boozy meals with Penn, 65, since wrapping their recently released thriller, but there's no room at the table for any of DiCaprio's usual wingmen – including Spider-Man's Maguire.

Article continues below advertisement

Leo And Sean Growing Closer

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sean Penn grows close to Leonardo DiCaprio as Tobey Maguire feels left out of the circle.
Source: MEGA

Sean Penn grows close to Leonardo DiCaprio as Tobey Maguire feels left out of the circle.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is no mistaking the friendship Leo has forged with Sean over the last year and a half. Nor can you ignore how Tobey Maguire doesn't participate in this relationship at all, and he and Leo have been friends since they were little kids," an insider said.

"Sean has demanded – and gotten – a lot of one-on-one time with Leo. They're having long dinners, long conversations, and they've especially bonded over their mutual love of Italian cuisine."

The source explained Maguire, 50, would not be prone to partaking in the heavyweights' feasts because of his "strict" vegetarian diet and added that "food just isn't his love language" the way it is for Penn and DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement

Maguire Being 'Iced Out'

Article continues below advertisement
Bradley Cooper's link to Gigi Hadid adds to DiCaprio's friendship tensions.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper's link to Gigi Hadid adds to DiCaprio's friendship tensions.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's bumming him out, big-time – but right now Leo's made his choice, and Tobey's not involved at all," the insider shared.

But this appears to be just the latest friendship drama for DiCaprio.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the Revenant Oscar winner has distanced himself from pal Bradley Cooper after the Hangover hunk started dating his supermodel ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Now it seems Maguire may also be iced out.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Leo's Inner Circle

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Gigi and Yolanda Hadid are ready to step in as Bella keeps working despite her worsening health.

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi and Yolanda Hadid 'Ready to Step in' as Bella Keeps 'Pushing Herself to Work' as Health Battle Worsens – 'The Toll It Takes on Her is Huge'

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Final Humiliation — Disgraced Duke Being Urged to Surrender His Passport So He Can't Escape Lawmakers' Scrutiny Over His Shameful Epstein Friendship

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
DiCaprio and Penn form a new bond, sidelining Maguire.
Source: MEGA

DiCaprio and Penn form a new bond, sidelining Maguire.

A source said: "Sean and Leo have known each other casually for many years and had a major mutual pal in Robert De Niro. But 2024 was the year they finally became bros, and that's crowded out Tobey, who is a hard guy to get along with under the best of circumstances.

"I'd say Leo is as surprised by this development as anybody, because he had no expectation of bonding with Sean the way he has – especially since they play bitter enemies-to-the-death in their movie. But Sean is now firmly part of Leo's inner circle, and there's nothing Tobey can do about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.