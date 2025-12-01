EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Friendship With Tobey Maguire 'Crumbles' While He Grows Close to Sean Penn — as New Pals Spend A lot of Quality Time Together

According to sources, DiCaprio, 50, is enjoying long boozy meals with Penn, 65, since wrapping their recently released thriller, but there's no room at the table for any of DiCaprio's usual wingmen – including Spider-Man's Maguire.

Capricious Leonardo DiCaprio has grown tight with his One Battle After Another costar Sean Penn – and now the Titanic stud's longtime buddy Tobey Maguire is unhappy to be playing second fiddle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There is no mistaking the friendship Leo has forged with Sean over the last year and a half. Nor can you ignore how Tobey Maguire doesn't participate in this relationship at all, and he and Leo have been friends since they were little kids," an insider said.

"Sean has demanded – and gotten – a lot of one-on-one time with Leo. They're having long dinners, long conversations, and they've especially bonded over their mutual love of Italian cuisine."

The source explained Maguire, 50, would not be prone to partaking in the heavyweights' feasts because of his "strict" vegetarian diet and added that "food just isn't his love language" the way it is for Penn and DiCaprio.