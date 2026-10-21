Lawmaker Helen Haines Has Both Legs Amputated After 'Being Hit by Car in Suspected Political Attack'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
An Australian Parliament member lost both of her legs after a driver allegedly purposely struck her with his car, RadarOnline.com can report.
Helen Haines was standing near her Wangaratta office on October 19 when an SUV ran into her twice, according to reports.
Suspect Arrested
Bystanders immediately came to her aid and called for help "without checking for danger," per reports. When EMS arrived, Haines was taken to a hospital via helicopter.
Authorities also arrested the driver, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, on scene.
"This wasn't an accident. There was a deliberate act, it would appear. We don't know what the motivation is," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Australian media.
A motive has not yet been established.
That night, doctors decided to amputate Haines' left leg. They attempted to save her right leg, but on October 21, they were forced to remove it as well.
Helen Haines’ Husband Speaks Out
Haines' husband, Phil, delivered a press conference discussing his wife's condition.
"The good news in all this is Helen is alive, and she's stable… She is a determined person who will do her best with our support and love to recover, and that is what we hope for," he told reporters.
Phil called the MP a "compassionate, caring, loving" person with a big heart. He said she's "incredibly supportive" of her community, family, friends, and all who cross her path.
"And her mind. She has the sharpest intellect," Haines' husband added.
Additionally, Governor-General Sam Mostyn spoke to the press, sharing her hopes that Helen's "beautiful heart, that beautiful mind" will be bolstered by the support she's received.
"In attacking her, we intuit that this is an attack on our political system, on our democracy, and especially so for all the supporters who did the democracy work getting Helen elected," the Governor-General asserted.
Suspect Faces Court and Mental Evaluation
The suspect, Nugent, was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, causing harm to a Commonwealth member, and possessing cannabis.
On October 21, he appeared in court for the first time.
Per reports, his attorney, Chirag Patel, argued Nugent was suffering from idiopathic transverse myelitis—a neurological condition where the spine is inflamed, but doctors can't find the underlying reasons. Patel further alleged his client had a concussion.
His lawyer did not ask for his release on bail, but Magistrate Allison Vaughan requested he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Neighbor Speaks Out
Nugent has no prior criminal charges, but he's allegedly no stranger to local cops. One neighbor told a publication he called authorities several times during the last year.
"[Nugent] would put music on at 4 p.m. and it would be blaring until eight in the morning…" he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "He'd be yelling. He was an absolute nightmare, and there were a couple of elderly ladies who lived closer to him who were too scared to report him to police."
He said he was granted a year-long intervention order against his neighbor. The suspect will be back in court on February 4.
Nugent's father, Rod, and significant other, Christine Cunningham, issued a statement expressing their horror.
"We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen's aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime," the pair wrote. "Helen Haines is a deeply respected, valued, and much loved member of our local community."
They revealed they've been friends with Haines for over two decades, and will help law enforcement however they can.