Lawmaker Helen Haines Has Both Legs Amputated After 'Being Hit by Car in Suspected Political Attack'

Bystanders immediately came to her aid and called for help "without checking for danger," per reports. When EMS arrived, Haines was taken to a hospital via helicopter.

Authorities also arrested the driver, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, on scene.

"This wasn't an accident. There was a deliberate act, it would appear. We don't know what the motivation is," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Australian media.

A motive has not yet been established.

That night, doctors decided to amputate Haines' left leg. They attempted to save her right leg, but on October 21, they were forced to remove it as well.