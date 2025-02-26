Who is Lauren Hamden? The Social Media Celebrity Known for Her Viral Snapchat Stories
Lauren Hamden, a 24-year-old Australian model and social media celebrity, has caught the attention of millions worldwide with her engaging Snapchat content.
Born on July 27, 2000, in Western Australia, Lauren shares a close bond with her twin sister, Katie, who was born just a minute earlier.
The Hamden Twins have become a viral dynamic duo online who use their identical appearances to create engaging and relatable content.
Lauren’s content creation career began on TikTok, where she posted modeling, dance, and lip-sync videos.
Her videos and personality quickly caught millions of users’ eyes, leading to her gaining a large following.
“I have been so blessed to share such a large audience with my fanbase. I have really come a long way on social media, and it’s still only the beginning,” Lauren says.
To expand her reach, Lauren decided to branch out onto Instagram. She uses the platform to share modeling content and glimpses into her life, which has seen her accumulate over 172,000 followers.
But Snapchat is where Lauren truly made her mark.
With over 440,000 Snapchat subscribers, she offers fans an intimate look into her life through short, engaging clips.
“Honestly, it has been my favorite platform. I feel like it is the most organic way to build a relationship with my fans. I guess I am relatable because they love to keep up with every hour of my life!”
Lauren’s digital endeavors have translated into significant financial success for the social media star.
“Yeah, Snapchat has been a major contributor to my financial success, but I also put the most effort into it as important for me as a creator to interact with my fans.”
Despite Lauren’s success on the platform, she maintains a grounded personal life.
In the future, Lauren and her sister have expressed interest in expanding their influence, with plans to collaborate with major celebrities and potential ventures in the United States.
Lauren Hamden’s rise from a local Australian model to a global social media sensation has inspired many around the world to pursue their dreams of becoming an influencer.