Live RTP games: What smart players need to know?

Return-to-player (RTP) rates are among the most important info for online casino players. They show how much the game gives back to players and how much stays with the casino. Usually, RTPs are based on millions of rounds, but there’s a more updated version of it now: live RTPs.

Live RTP games show payout rates in real-time. They update based on recent bets and wins. Unlike fixed RTP, these numbers change frequently. However, while live RTP can help you see patterns, it won’t tell you what happens next.