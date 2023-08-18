Las Vegas Woman Charged With Murder After On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend is Found Decapitated by His Mother
A Las Vegas woman has been taken into custody and booked on one count of open murder after her on-again, off-again boyfriend was found dead by his own mother in his Henderson-based home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Devyn Michaels, 45, was arrested on August 15 after cops discovered 46-year-old Johnathan James Willette's headless body "smoking" and smelling of chemicals — believed to be a mix of bleach and ammonia — a week prior, local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported.
He was allegedly "wrapped up in blankets and bloody."
Henderson police received a call to the residence located in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive on August 7 around 8:40 AM and were shocked to learn that Willette's head had been severed from his body and was not in the room.
The suspect initially denied the killing and claimed she had left his home that night.
She later confessed to striking him over the head with a wooden stick after he allegedly tried to force her to perform a sex act. The suspect claimed he had been abusive to her and told detectives he would have his oldest child take showers in front of him.
The suspect alleged that she didn't want to kill him but wanted to hurt him enough to be hospitalized so she could figure out what to do with her children, according to police. She never admitted to decapitating the victim.
Investigators linked her to the crime after Willette's wallet, keys, social security card, and blood-covered phone were located in Michael's home. She was later given a polygraph test and had a "significant reaction" when asked about her participation in his death.
Here's the twist — Michaels is married to Willette's son, she told authorities, as it's reported that she and Willette share two daughters. The suspect told the police that she and Willette's son got married a couple of years ago "to help each other out" for medical reasons.
Willette's step-sister Valerie Rivera has set up a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses.
"Johnathan had the personality and charisma that attracted everyone to him," the fundraiser read. "Working on the Las Vegas Strip for 20 plus years, Johnathan touched so many people's lives."
The bio noted that Willette "leaves behind 2 young beautiful girls, his father JC, mother Yoko, and brother Ken, and stepmother Valerie."
"Rest in Peace Johnathan, we all love you."