Las Vegas Woman Charged With Murder After On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend is Found Decapitated by His Mother

A Las Vegas woman has been taken into custody and booked on one count of open murder after her on-again, off-again boyfriend was found dead by his own mother in his Henderson-based home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Devyn Michaels, 45, was arrested on August 15 after cops discovered 46-year-old Johnathan James Willette's headless body "smoking" and smelling of chemicals — believed to be a mix of bleach and ammonia — a week prior, local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported.

He was allegedly "wrapped up in blankets and bloody."