'The Baby Is Born!' LAPD Officers Help Pregnant Woman Safely Deliver Her Child At GAS STATION After Stumbling Upon Her Going Into Labor
Incredible new bodycam footage shows the moment Los Angeles Police Department officers sprung into action to help a pregnant woman safely deliver her child at a Southern California gas station, Radar has learned.
Cops responded to a radio call about a woman needing assistance by United Oil around 4:45 AM on August 31.
She was found on a concrete sidewalk going into active labor, screaming out in pain as she pleaded for their assistance.
"Are you having a baby," Officer Sierra asked the woman. "Yes, she is, oh my God."
In the video, she could be seen near the ice machine feet away from the convenience store entrance.
Sierra and his partner, Officer Paar, did everything they could to assist.
They both helped pull her newborn out to hear nothing but silence for a few moments, alarming the cops as well as the mother as they hoped it was still breathing.
"The baby is born," they can be heard saying on the radio after previously calling an RA.
After hearing the baby make a noise and then cry, they were all relieved and overjoyed.
RadarOnline.com has learned both the mother and her child were transported to a local hospital and are both "doing well."
"It happened so fast," Sierra told ABC 7. "Knowing that I was able to contribute in bringing a life to this world — I mean that alone is incomparable."
In another interview, Sierra described it as a call for duty they would never forget.
"We believed we would be confronted by a female possibly suffering from a mental crisis," Sierra said, noting "it was completely different."
"My immediate thought was, we need to take care of this baby and the mother," he recalled, noting they immediately "put our gloves on and got involved."
"Every day I come with a positive attitude and just be of service, that's all I can do," Sierra said.
RadarOnline.com has learned that officer Sierra was previously one of the 2017 recipients of the Distinguished Medal of Valor, Purple Heart & Preservation of Life Awards.