EXCLUSIVE: How Lady Gaga Pulled Herself Back From Spiraling into Madness — Thanks to Therapy and Her Fiancé

The singer and actress, 39, born Stefani Germanotta, has spoken openly about panic attacks on her current Mayhem Ball tour and the breakdown that led her to cancel an earlier world tour and seek psychiatric care.

Lady Gaga is "lucky to be alive" after a mental health crisis that pushed her to the brink before therapy and the support of her fiancé helped her recover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a new interview, she recounted years of instability that unfolded while she was releasing chart-topping albums, starring in films such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci and winning awards.

The revelations have prompted sources close to the production of her tour and music to express relief she survived the worst moments of her struggle.

Gaga said: "There was one day that my sister said to me, 'I don't see my sister anymore.' And I canceled the tour."

She added: "There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn't do anything... I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn't think I could get better.... I feel really lucky to be alive.

"I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go."

Those around her now say the crisis had been escalating for years.

One source said: "People forget how fragile she was behind the scenes. She was working through trauma, exhaustion, and pressure that would have broken anyone. Looking back, it scares us. She came close to losing herself."