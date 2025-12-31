EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance on the Rocks — Actor Sees Her as a 'Glorified Booty Call' While He Still Refuses to Join the Kardashian Circus
Dec. 31 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Once hot-and-heavy Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have cooled way off, as it becomes crystal clear to insiders he sees her as just a glorified booty call.
His decision to skip Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash, leaving Kylie to attend solo, added fuel to the rumors he wants nothing to do with her family and that their romance is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Timothée Shuts Down Kylie Talk
The Marty Supreme star, 29, also refused to talk about his relationship with Kylie, 28, his girlfriend of two and a half years, for a recent Vogue cover story.
"I just don't have anything to say," he told the reporter.
"It sounds mean, but Timmy really has gotten everything he wanted out of this relationship," shared the source.
"He was always a black sheep in the Kardashians' world and was never on the 'stepdad track,'" to the two children Kylie shares with Sicko Mode rapper ex Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, said the insider.
And despite Kris' fondest hopes, Chalamet never appeared on the family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.
Spotlight Romance Loses Its Shine
The Complete Unknown actor did love the adulation he and the cosmetics mogul attracted at public events, like Hollywood awards shows, Knicks and Yankees games, and a PDA-heavy Beyonce concert.
"The novelty of all that attention has worn off as he continues to get more successful and busy," according to a source.
The two spent most of the summer apart, with Chalamet in Hungary filming the third installment of the Dune franchise while Kylie stayed home in L.A.
Career Comes Before Kylie
"As much of a ladies' man as Timmy is, his career trajectory always takes priority over whoever he happens to be dating at the time," said the source.
"Kylie's still pushing hard for them to keep things going, but it was a mistake on her part to assume this was going to last forever.
"Dating each other has boosted both of their profiles, and people were cheering them on for a while there. But Timmy has way too much heat right now to be tied down to any one woman."