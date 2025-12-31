Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance on the Rocks — Actor Sees Her as a 'Glorified Booty Call' While He Still Refuses to Join the Kardashian Circus

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance has hit a rough spot as he keeps distance from Kardashian spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance has hit a rough spot as he keeps distance from Kardashian spotlight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Once hot-and-heavy Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have cooled way off, as it becomes crystal clear to insiders he sees her as just a glorified booty call.

His decision to skip Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash, leaving Kylie to attend solo, added fuel to the rumors he wants nothing to do with her family and that their romance is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Shuts Down Kylie Talk

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kylie Jenner's mom, Kris' hopes faded as Timothee Chalamet keeps his distance from the Kardashian world
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner's mom, Kris' hopes faded as Timothee Chalamet keeps his distance from the Kardashian world

Article continues below advertisement

The Marty Supreme star, 29, also refused to talk about his relationship with Kylie, 28, his girlfriend of two and a half years, for a recent Vogue cover story.

"I just don't have anything to say," he told the reporter.

"It sounds mean, but Timmy really has gotten everything he wanted out of this relationship," shared the source.

"He was always a black sheep in the Kardashians' world and was never on the 'stepdad track,'" to the two children Kylie shares with Sicko Mode rapper ex Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, said the insider.

And despite Kris' fondest hopes, Chalamet never appeared on the family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

Article continues below advertisement

Spotlight Romance Loses Its Shine

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet romance strains kardashian circus
Source: MEGA

Chalamet focused on filming 'Dune' in Hungary while Kylie Jenner stayed behind in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

The Complete Unknown actor did love the adulation he and the cosmetics mogul attracted at public events, like Hollywood awards shows, Knicks and Yankees games, and a PDA-heavy Beyonce concert.

"The novelty of all that attention has worn off as he continues to get more successful and busy," according to a source.

The two spent most of the summer apart, with Chalamet in Hungary filming the third installment of the Dune franchise while Kylie stayed home in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Career Comes Before Kylie

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Vladimir Putin has fueled 'doomsday' fears as he touts unstoppable nuclear torpedo that could 'swallow everything.'

EXCLUSIVE: Putin Fuels 'Doomsday' Fears — Russian Leader Boasts About Unstoppable Nuclear Torpedo That Would 'Swallow Everything'

'Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams has admitted to having a 'steamy' bond with actress Maureen McCormick.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Bombshell! Barry Williams Confesses to Having 'Steamy' Chemistry With TV Sister Maureen McCormick

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Kylie struggles to keep romance alive with career-driven Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Kylie struggles to keep romance alive with career-driven Chalamet.

"As much of a ladies' man as Timmy is, his career trajectory always takes priority over whoever he happens to be dating at the time," said the source.

"Kylie's still pushing hard for them to keep things going, but it was a mistake on her part to assume this was going to last forever.

"Dating each other has boosted both of their profiles, and people were cheering them on for a while there. But Timmy has way too much heat right now to be tied down to any one woman."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.