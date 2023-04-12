Kyle Richards’ Former Aspen Home, Site Of Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown, For Rent At $80k Per Month

Kathy’s costar, Diana Jenkins, said, “I just saw her completely raging and screaming at the girls and mostly at Kyle." Lisa Rinna decided to leave the club with Kathy, but drama ensued.

As we first reported, sources claimed Kathy got into a verbal altercation with the DJ over a request to play a Michael Jackson song.

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, 'I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f------ ruin you all.' What in the holy f------ h---?” Lisa Rinna said about the ride to Kyle’s home from the club.