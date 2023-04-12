Kyle Richards’ Former Aspen Home, Site Of Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown, For Rent At $80k Per Month
The home once owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, which was the location for her sister Kathy’s alleged freakout, has hit the market for rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to real estate listings, the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom- 2,426 sq. ft. pad in Aspen, Colorado can be leased for $80k per month.
Kyle and her husband Mauricio owned the home for over six years before listing it for $9.75 million in 2022. The couple ended up parting ways with the property for $7.75 million. They have since purchased a $13 million home nearby.
The former home, available for rent, was the location of major drama during the last season of RHOBH. The cast was out at a private club when an incident happened with Kathy.
Kathy’s costar, Diana Jenkins, said, “I just saw her completely raging and screaming at the girls and mostly at Kyle." Lisa Rinna decided to leave the club with Kathy, but drama ensued.
As we first reported, sources claimed Kathy got into a verbal altercation with the DJ over a request to play a Michael Jackson song.
“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, 'I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f------ ruin you all.' What in the holy f------ h---?” Lisa Rinna said about the ride to Kyle’s home from the club.
Inside the home, Lisa said Kathy took off her glasses and threw them to the ground. She said Paris and Nicky’s mom was, “jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made Kyle.' Kathy's 'responsible for Kyle.' And she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"
Kathy admitted being upset but denied going overboard. She claimed Lisa listened to her vent but “by no means got any indication that she was upset."
After the incident, Kyle said, “Aspen will never be the same. Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."