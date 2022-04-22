Courtroom Shocker! Kris Jenner Admits She Thought Blac Chyna Would 'Murder' Son Rob Kardashian As She Breaks Down In Tears

Kris Jenner revealed that she was truly worried Blac Chyna would "murder" her son, Rob Kardashian, as the mom of six cried during her second day of testimony.

The famed manager, 66, returned to court on Friday and described the exes' situation as "heartbreaking" amid Chyna's multi-million dollar defamation trial against Kris, Kylie, Kim, and Khloé over the cancellation of her reality series, Rob & Chyna.

When grilled about the claims that Chyna once put a gun to Rob's head in December 2016, Kris became emotional and said it was no laughing matter, contradicting Chyna's claims that she did it jokingly.