Kissing Daredevils Get Engaged After Scaling Empire State Building — As ABC Anchors Joke 'Hope That's Not Travis and Taylor'

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, July 1, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus did their best King Kong and Jane impressions, climbing to the top of the New York skyscraper's antenna, which rises 1,454 feet above midtown Manhattan.

The pair was dressed completely in black and covered their faces with masks and helmets. Once at the top, they unfurled a giant banner with the message, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace," a quote largely attributed to rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

By this time, the famed tourist attraction's observation deck had been cleared of visitors, and several police and news helicopters circled overhead. But Beerkus was apparently just getting started.