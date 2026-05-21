King Charles Death Announcement Error Sparks Panic as Radio Station Issues Groveling Apology for 'Any Distress Caused'

The horrific mistake was acknowledged by Radio Caroline, which blamed a "computer mistake" for the premature news that the 77-year-old monarch, who is battling cancer , was dead.

An English radio outlet sent listeners into a frenzy of grief after a catastrophic technical blunder caused it to accidentally announce King Charles III had died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post then explained that its two primary full-time channels, which broadcast throughout much of England, fell silent to mourn the king, as is required by UK outlets upon the death of a monarch, following the pre-recorded message.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require it, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," a statement by Radio Caroline read about the embarrassing incident.

The outlet revealed in a Facebook post that a computer glitch mistakenly triggered the royal emergency broadcast procedure they have on hand.

Radio Caroline shared that they have "been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message, and we hope to do so for many years to come," hoping to restore confidence with the royals and apologized to Charles "and to our listeners for any distress caused," in the post by station manager Peter Moore.

The dead air alerted the radio operators to what had happened, as they quickly restored programming and issued an on-air apology for the mortifying mistake.

One listener thought the radio station might have played the announcement as a 'sick joke.'

Listeners responded in the comments with mixed reactions.

"It was a shock, but after telling my wife and neighbors, I realized it was a mistake, and perhaps it was the relief, but then the laughter set in," one man wrote.

A second shared, "I heard this on my car stereo yesterday as I was just leaving work, and for a moment I had to ask myself whether it was true or just a sick joke. Thankfully, it was neither but instead a simple technical error."

"I heard this while working in our garage. I dashed indoors, shouting to the missus, 'He’s dead! Charlie is bloody dead!' She looked puzzled and said, 'Well, he was just at the flower show yesterday,'" a third listener commented, explaining that they went online to find out that the tragedy had not occurred.

"It did give me a bit of a shock, but I accept these mistakes can happen and was glad to find out it wasn't true," a fourth person shared.