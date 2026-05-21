King Charles Death Announcement Error Sparks Panic as Radio Station Issues Groveling Apology for 'Any Distress Caused'
May 21 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
An English radio outlet sent listeners into a frenzy of grief after a catastrophic technical blunder caused it to accidentally announce King Charles III had died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The horrific mistake was acknowledged by Radio Caroline, which blamed a "computer mistake" for the premature news that the 77-year-old monarch, who is battling cancer, was dead.
Radio Stations Play Message About King Charles that UK Stations 'Hold in Readiness'
The outlet revealed in a Facebook post that a computer glitch mistakenly triggered the royal emergency broadcast procedure they have on hand.
"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require it, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," a statement by Radio Caroline read about the embarrassing incident.
The post then explained that its two primary full-time channels, which broadcast throughout much of England, fell silent to mourn the king, as is required by UK outlets upon the death of a monarch, following the pre-recorded message.
Radio Caroline Apologizes for Causing 'Distress' to Listeners
The dead air alerted the radio operators to what had happened, as they quickly restored programming and issued an on-air apology for the mortifying mistake.
Radio Caroline shared that they have "been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message, and we hope to do so for many years to come," hoping to restore confidence with the royals and apologized to Charles "and to our listeners for any distress caused," in the post by station manager Peter Moore.
Listeners Reveal Their 'Shock' Over Hearing the King's Death Announcement
Listeners responded in the comments with mixed reactions.
"It was a shock, but after telling my wife and neighbors, I realized it was a mistake, and perhaps it was the relief, but then the laughter set in," one man wrote.
A second shared, "I heard this on my car stereo yesterday as I was just leaving work, and for a moment I had to ask myself whether it was true or just a sick joke. Thankfully, it was neither but instead a simple technical error."
"I heard this while working in our garage. I dashed indoors, shouting to the missus, 'He’s dead! Charlie is bloody dead!' She looked puzzled and said, 'Well, he was just at the flower show yesterday,'" a third listener commented, explaining that they went online to find out that the tragedy had not occurred.
"It did give me a bit of a shock, but I accept these mistakes can happen and was glad to find out it wasn't true," a fourth person shared.
'News Media Confirmed' King Charles Passed Away
In a clip published by The Telegraph, Radio Caroline was playing the 4 Non Blondes song What's Up when the music suddenly halted, and a pre-recorded announcement played.
A man's voice was heard telling listeners, "This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of formal respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III."
The voice reiterated the message and urgency, saying, "This is Radio Caroline. His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. As a mark of respect, we will now be playing suitable continuous music until further notice."
To make matters worse, the announcement included a confirmation of Charles' death, stating, "The news media has confirmed that His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. Consequently, as a mark of respect, Radio Caroline is suspending its normal programs," followed by the playing of the British national anthem.
The monarch was alive and well, and on the first day of an unannounced three-day visit to Northern Ireland at the time of the heart-stopping announcement.