Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III

King Charles Death Announcement Error Sparks Panic as Radio Station Issues Groveling Apology for 'Any Distress Caused'

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Listeners were left in shock when a radio station prematurely played a taped message about King Charles' death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An English radio outlet sent listeners into a frenzy of grief after a catastrophic technical blunder caused it to accidentally announce King Charles III had died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The horrific mistake was acknowledged by Radio Caroline, which blamed a "computer mistake" for the premature news that the 77-year-old monarch, who is battling cancer, was dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Radio Stations Play Message About King Charles that UK Stations 'Hold in Readiness'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

All UK radio stations have a 'Death of a Monarch' procedure in place.

The outlet revealed in a Facebook post that a computer glitch mistakenly triggered the royal emergency broadcast procedure they have on hand.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require it, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," a statement by Radio Caroline read about the embarrassing incident.

The post then explained that its two primary full-time channels, which broadcast throughout much of England, fell silent to mourn the king, as is required by UK outlets upon the death of a monarch, following the pre-recorded message.

Article continues below advertisement

Radio Caroline Apologizes for Causing 'Distress' to Listeners

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

A computer error led to the premature message about King Charles' death being played.

The dead air alerted the radio operators to what had happened, as they quickly restored programming and issued an on-air apology for the mortifying mistake.

Radio Caroline shared that they have "been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message, and we hope to do so for many years to come," hoping to restore confidence with the royals and apologized to Charles "and to our listeners for any distress caused," in the post by station manager Peter Moore.

Article continues below advertisement

Listeners Reveal Their 'Shock' Over Hearing the King's Death Announcement

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

One listener thought the radio station might have played the announcement as a 'sick joke.'

Listeners responded in the comments with mixed reactions.

"It was a shock, but after telling my wife and neighbors, I realized it was a mistake, and perhaps it was the relief, but then the laughter set in," one man wrote.

A second shared, "I heard this on my car stereo yesterday as I was just leaving work, and for a moment I had to ask myself whether it was true or just a sick joke. Thankfully, it was neither but instead a simple technical error."

"I heard this while working in our garage. I dashed indoors, shouting to the missus, 'He’s dead! Charlie is bloody dead!' She looked puzzled and said, 'Well, he was just at the flower show yesterday,'" a third listener commented, explaining that they went online to find out that the tragedy had not occurred.

"It did give me a bit of a shock, but I accept these mistakes can happen and was glad to find out it wasn't true," a fourth person shared.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: New Meghan Markle 'Hypocrisy' Crisis Erupts — Why Duchess' Latest Social Media Post Featuring Daughter Has Sparked Most Savage Takedowns Yet of Mom-of-Two

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle 'Rendered Royal Family Speechless' With 'Shocking' Wedding Day Speech

'News Media Confirmed' King Charles Passed Away

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles was on a visit in Northern Ireland as his death announcement was played.

In a clip published by The Telegraph, Radio Caroline was playing the 4 Non Blondes song What's Up when the music suddenly halted, and a pre-recorded announcement played.

A man's voice was heard telling listeners, "This is Radio Caroline. We have suspended our normal programs until further notice as a mark of formal respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III."

The voice reiterated the message and urgency, saying, "This is Radio Caroline. His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. As a mark of respect, we will now be playing suitable continuous music until further notice."

To make matters worse, the announcement included a confirmation of Charles' death, stating, "The news media has confirmed that His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. Consequently, as a mark of respect, Radio Caroline is suspending its normal programs," followed by the playing of the British national anthem.

The monarch was alive and well, and on the first day of an unannounced three-day visit to Northern Ireland at the time of the heart-stopping announcement.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.