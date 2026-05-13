King Charles and Queen Camilla's New Bust-Up — After Queen 'Pushed Monarch Not to See Estranged Son Harry on US Tour'

"Harry understands that Charles' trip was scheduled way in advance and that his calendar will be jam-packed," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But he's still extremely disappointed he couldn't have been squeezed in somehow. It would've meant the world to him."

Charles' U.S. itinerary will indeed be hectic. He and wife, Queen Camilla, are set to attend a state dinner with President Donald Trump on April 28, and will meet with families of 9/11 victims in New York City and make appearances in Virginia as well.

But the source told RadarOnline.com the real reason Charles won't meet with his 41-year-old younger son has nothing to do with his busy docket – instead, it's because Camilla is doing "all she can" to keep the two men apart.

"Camilla did not want the meeting to happen," said the source. "She thinks Harry has caused untold trouble for his father and the royal family, and she has no interest in patching things up."

"Charles feels he has no choice but to go along with Camilla," the source added, "because doing otherwise would cause too much tension at home."