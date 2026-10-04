Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'In Agony' Over Failed Bid to Contact 'Missing' Explorer Friend

Photo of King Charles and Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Source: MEGA

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has not been seen publicly for two years.

Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles is said to have been left deeply distressed after his attempt to contact his longtime friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes was reportedly "blocked" amid mounting concerns over the explorer's welfare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles, 77, wanted to reach out after learning that Fiennes, 82, who has Parkinson's disease and had not been seen publicly for two years, was in declining health.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Attempts to Reach Longtime Explorer Friend

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles and Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Source: MEGA

King Charles was reportedly left distressed after failing to reach Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

The King has known the legendary adventurer for decades, while Fiennes's relatives and famous friends have recently demanded greater information about his care and whereabouts.

A source familiar with the situation claimed: "The King cares enormously about Ran and was genuinely troubled and in a bit of agony when he heard what was happening. This isn't somebody he knows casually – there is a friendship stretching back decades. It's especially distressing with Charles fighting cancer. He has developed the feeling that he wants no one in pain.

"His instinct was simply to reach out privately, express his concern and ask whether there was anything he could do. Being unable to establish contact has been incredibly upsetting."

"For somebody of the King's position to make a personal effort like that and then find the door effectively closed was difficult. His concern has always been for his friend's welfare," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Contact Attempt Follows Welfare Concerns

Photo of Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Source: MEGA

Fiennes is an 82-year-old explorer diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Fellow explorer Anton Bowring had contacted Buckingham Palace in February 2025, telling the King's principal private secretary Fiennes was "in a very poor state" and friends were worried.

Charles' then-equerry William Thornton subsequently told Bowring the King wanted to write to Fiennes, his wife Louise Millington-Cotes and their daughter Elizabeth and ask whether he could help.

Bowring said Thornton told him: "He said the King was most concerned and would really like to write to Ran, Louise and their daughter Elizabeth to express his concern and see if there was anything he could do to help."

Bowring supplied Millington-Cotes' telephone number, but she subsequently objected to him sharing her contact details and reportedly declined to facilitate contact between Charles and Fiennes.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Raises Questions Over Explorer's Care

Photo of Sir Ranulph Fiennes
Source: MEGA

Fiennes' wife, Louise, reportedly declined to facilitate communication

The extraordinary episode emerged as Fiennes' family and friends voiced concerns about his care. His stepson Alexander Millington-Cotes, 31, has launched a $73,000 crowdfunding campaign to finance legal efforts to locate and safeguard him and challenge his mother's authority over his care.

Reports concerning a Welsh care home where Fiennes previously stayed prompted Care Inspectorate Wales to advise the necessary legal authorization for restrictions on his liberty was not in place.

The home's owner also contacted authorities with concerns about aspects of his care.

However, reports have said Fiennes is now believed to have returned to his Shropshire farmhouse.

Cheshire police have reportedly stated his care was appropriate, and there were no immediate safeguarding concerns.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister',Charles Spencer and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir 'Part of His Mission to Brand King Charles a Beast'

Celebrity chef Jordan Andino reveals what the stars eat and shares insight into their favorite foods.

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Reveals What the Stars Eat

Explorer's Legacy Draws Support From Famous Friends

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bear Grylls and Ben Fogle
Source: MEGA

Bear Grylls and Ben Fogle have publicly raised concerns about Fiennes isolation.

Bear Grylls, Ben Fogle and BBC journalist John Simpson are among prominent British friends who have publicly raised concerns.

Grylls described Fiennes as a "true British icon" and reports surrounding his isolation as "deeply disturbing."

Fiennes became the first person, alongside Charles Burton, to visit both poles by surface travel during the Transglobe Expedition and later completed the first unsupported crossing of Antarctica with Mike Stroud.

At 65, he reached the summit of Mount Everest. He suffered a heart attack in 2003 and underwent emergency bypass surgery before being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Friends' attempts to establish contact have continued as questions surrounding his circumstances have intensified, with relatives seeking further scrutiny of the arrangements governing his care.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.