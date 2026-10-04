EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'In Agony' Over Failed Bid to Contact 'Missing' Explorer Friend
Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have been left deeply distressed after his attempt to contact his longtime friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes was reportedly "blocked" amid mounting concerns over the explorer's welfare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 77, wanted to reach out after learning that Fiennes, 82, who has Parkinson's disease and had not been seen publicly for two years, was in declining health.
King Charles Attempts to Reach Longtime Explorer Friend
The King has known the legendary adventurer for decades, while Fiennes's relatives and famous friends have recently demanded greater information about his care and whereabouts.
A source familiar with the situation claimed: "The King cares enormously about Ran and was genuinely troubled and in a bit of agony when he heard what was happening. This isn't somebody he knows casually – there is a friendship stretching back decades. It's especially distressing with Charles fighting cancer. He has developed the feeling that he wants no one in pain.
"His instinct was simply to reach out privately, express his concern and ask whether there was anything he could do. Being unable to establish contact has been incredibly upsetting."
"For somebody of the King's position to make a personal effort like that and then find the door effectively closed was difficult. His concern has always been for his friend's welfare," the insider claimed.
Palace Contact Attempt Follows Welfare Concerns
Fellow explorer Anton Bowring had contacted Buckingham Palace in February 2025, telling the King's principal private secretary Fiennes was "in a very poor state" and friends were worried.
Charles' then-equerry William Thornton subsequently told Bowring the King wanted to write to Fiennes, his wife Louise Millington-Cotes and their daughter Elizabeth and ask whether he could help.
Bowring said Thornton told him: "He said the King was most concerned and would really like to write to Ran, Louise and their daughter Elizabeth to express his concern and see if there was anything he could do to help."
Bowring supplied Millington-Cotes' telephone number, but she subsequently objected to him sharing her contact details and reportedly declined to facilitate contact between Charles and Fiennes.
Family Raises Questions Over Explorer's Care
The extraordinary episode emerged as Fiennes' family and friends voiced concerns about his care. His stepson Alexander Millington-Cotes, 31, has launched a $73,000 crowdfunding campaign to finance legal efforts to locate and safeguard him and challenge his mother's authority over his care.
Reports concerning a Welsh care home where Fiennes previously stayed prompted Care Inspectorate Wales to advise the necessary legal authorization for restrictions on his liberty was not in place.
The home's owner also contacted authorities with concerns about aspects of his care.
However, reports have said Fiennes is now believed to have returned to his Shropshire farmhouse.
Cheshire police have reportedly stated his care was appropriate, and there were no immediate safeguarding concerns.
Explorer's Legacy Draws Support From Famous Friends
Bear Grylls, Ben Fogle and BBC journalist John Simpson are among prominent British friends who have publicly raised concerns.
Grylls described Fiennes as a "true British icon" and reports surrounding his isolation as "deeply disturbing."
Fiennes became the first person, alongside Charles Burton, to visit both poles by surface travel during the Transglobe Expedition and later completed the first unsupported crossing of Antarctica with Mike Stroud.
At 65, he reached the summit of Mount Everest. He suffered a heart attack in 2003 and underwent emergency bypass surgery before being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.
Friends' attempts to establish contact have continued as questions surrounding his circumstances have intensified, with relatives seeking further scrutiny of the arrangements governing his care.