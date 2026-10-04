EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'In Agony' Over Failed Bid to Contact 'Missing' Explorer Friend

The King has known the legendary adventurer for decades, while Fiennes's relatives and famous friends have recently demanded greater information about his care and whereabouts.

A source familiar with the situation claimed: "The King cares enormously about Ran and was genuinely troubled and in a bit of agony when he heard what was happening. This isn't somebody he knows casually – there is a friendship stretching back decades. It's especially distressing with Charles fighting cancer. He has developed the feeling that he wants no one in pain.

"His instinct was simply to reach out privately, express his concern and ask whether there was anything he could do. Being unable to establish contact has been incredibly upsetting."

"For somebody of the King's position to make a personal effort like that and then find the door effectively closed was difficult. His concern has always been for his friend's welfare," the insider claimed.