Kim Kardashian Calling In Lawyers To Block Alleged Bedroom Recordings With Ex Ray J From Leaking

Kim Kardashian opened up about the sex tape drama that is coming back to haunt her on an episode of her family's new Hulu series.

The reality star's eldest son, Saint, was playing a game on his iPad in the April 14 episode of The Kardashians when something "super inappropriate" appeared on the screen, teasing alleged "unreleased footage" from her 2007 tape with ex Ray J.

Kim called lawyer Marty Singer and stated she was "99 percent" sure that there wasn’t any more footage out there, even contacting ex-husband Kanye West to vent.