No Snub Here: Anna Wintour's Kim Kardashian 'Diss' at Paris Fashion Week Explained!
Anna Wintour's abrupt disappearing act from Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show had nothing to do with Kim Kardashian. Fans thought the Vogue Editor-In-Chief gave Kardashian the cold shoulder and changed seats to avoid the SKIMS founder after a video circulated that showed the 42-year-old reality star plopping next to Wintour and then later sitting next to David Beckham — but RadarOnline.com can confirm Wintour sat next to Kardashian the entire show, with a well-placed source spilling the only reason she got up was because of her busy schedule.
Despite what haters would like to believe, we're told no snub happened. Wintour and Kardashian "sat by each other the entire show" and "talked a lot," the insider shared.
RadarOnline.com is told the only time Wintour left her seat was to run out for a meeting, paving the way for David to scooch over, which he happily did.
The internet went wild when a clip surfaced showing Kardashian arriving at Victoria's show in a stunning pale pink gown and dripping in diamonds. The Kardashians star greeted David with a warm embrace but appeared to avoid accused ice queen Wintour, who had her arms folded and failed to flinch when Kim came her way.
Kardashian sat between her mom, Kris Jenner, and Wintour, who was sandwiched between Kim and David.
The footage later showed Kardashian talking and seated with the ex-soccer star, with Wintour nowhere in sight. Fans immediately took this as a public snub; however, RadarOnline.com is told Wintour's disappearance was purely to attend a business meeting.
We can reveal that she sat alongside Kardashian through Victoria's show and raced out for work. Photos also revealed that Wintour was next to Kardashian for the show's entirety.
- Khloe Blacklisted! Kardashian ‘Too C-List’ To Attend Met Gala
- Kim Kardashian Avoids Awkward Run-In With Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox After Signing Divorce Plea At Milan Fashion Week
- Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling, Banned from NBA Over Racist Tape, Fighting Kardashian Family Friend Over Alleged Fall at His Property
The internet was brutal, pinning the women against each other, especially after one user claimed Kardashian mouthed “I feel so bad” while talking to David.
"Anna moved seats?" one person wrote, adding several crying emojis. “oh anna was PISSED,” responded a second.
"Anna said lemme move chile," a third joked. "Oh Kimberly better fix that connection with Anna," trolled another. "anna was GONE!” claimed someone else.
Wintour has complex relationships in Hollywood — and the one with Kardashian is no different.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Despite one banning her from attending the Met Gala back in 2012, Kardashian has become the Met Gala queen, attending several in the last few years. She's also graced American Vogue three times.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kardashian and Wintour's reps for comment.