No Snub Here: Anna Wintour's Kim Kardashian 'Diss' at Paris Fashion Week Explained!

Anna Wintour 's abrupt disappearing act from Victoria Beckham ’s Paris Fashion Week show had nothing to do with Kim Kardashian . Fans thought the Vogue Editor-In-Chief gave Kardashian the cold shoulder and changed seats to avoid the SKIMS founder after a video circulated that showed the 42-year-old reality star plopping next to Wintour and then later sitting next to David Beckham — but RadarOnline.com can confirm Wintour sat next to Kardashian the entire show, with a well-placed source spilling the only reason she got up was because of her busy schedule.

Despite what haters would like to believe, we're told no snub happened. Wintour and Kardashian "sat by each other the entire show" and "talked a lot," the insider shared.

RadarOnline.com is told the only time Wintour left her seat was to run out for a meeting, paving the way for David to scooch over, which he happily did.