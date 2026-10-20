EXCLUSIVE: Kim Delaney's Husband Faces Fresh Domestic Violence Allegations Days After 'NYPD Blue' Star Called Off Divorce

According to court records obtained by Radar , James Edward Morgan is named as the defendant in a new criminal case filed October 9, 2026, in Michigan's 46th District Court, following an alleged incident one day earlier. The case comes amid renewed attention surrounding the NYPD Blue actress's turbulent marriage, after reports emerged that she had called off her divorce and reconciled with Morgan.

Kim Delaney 's husband is facing fresh legal trouble following an alleged domestic violence incident in Michigan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Delaney's husband faces a new criminal case stemming from an October 8 incident.

Court records show Morgan, 56, is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct–disturbing the peace stemming from an October 8 incident in Southfield, Michigan.

The records also reference domestic violence in an October 14 docket entry, although the precise nature of that allegation and whether it constitutes a separate charge require further confirmation.

Morgan was arraigned on October 9, the same day the criminal case was filed. Judge Sharon Clark Woodside set a $2,500 personal bond, according to the court's online records.

The available information does not establish whether the bond was posted.