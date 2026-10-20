EXCLUSIVE: Kim Delaney's Husband Faces Fresh Domestic Violence Allegations Days After 'NYPD Blue' Star Called Off Divorce
Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Kim Delaney's husband is facing fresh legal trouble following an alleged domestic violence incident in Michigan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court records obtained by Radar, James Edward Morgan is named as the defendant in a new criminal case filed October 9, 2026, in Michigan's 46th District Court, following an alleged incident one day earlier. The case comes amid renewed attention surrounding the NYPD Blue actress's turbulent marriage, after reports emerged that she had called off her divorce and reconciled with Morgan.
Fresh Criminal Case Filed in Michigan
Court records show Morgan, 56, is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct–disturbing the peace stemming from an October 8 incident in Southfield, Michigan.
The records also reference domestic violence in an October 14 docket entry, although the precise nature of that allegation and whether it constitutes a separate charge require further confirmation.
Morgan was arraigned on October 9, the same day the criminal case was filed. Judge Sharon Clark Woodside set a $2,500 personal bond, according to the court's online records.
The available information does not establish whether the bond was posted.
$2,500 Bond Set as Hearing Looms
Morgan is scheduled to return to court Thursday, October 22, at 1:30 p.m. for a pretrial hearing before Cynthia Meagher Arvant. The court records identify attorney Michael L. Bosnic as Morgan's legal representative.
The online docket does not provide a detailed account of what allegedly happened on October 8, identify the alleged victim, or establish whether Delaney was involved. No conviction or final disposition is listed in the new case.
The latest legal development comes after TMZ reported on October 15 that Delaney had moved to dismiss her divorce proceedings. According to the outlet, Delaney's attorney informed a judge that the couple had reconciled, marking another dramatic turn in their relationship.
Couple's Divorce Called Off
The reconciliation followed several highly publicized incidents involving the couple, who married in October 2022.
In July, Morgan was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of public intoxication following an alleged confrontation involving Delaney and a flight attendant aboard a Delta flight from Detroit.
The couple also made headlines in March 2025 when both were arrested following an alleged domestic dispute at their California residence.
Troubled Marriage Under Scrutiny
Delaney was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, while Morgan was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor. Authorities ultimately did not file charges against either, according to subsequent reporting.
Delaney, best known for portraying Detective Diane Russell on the hit police drama NYPD Blue, previously sought court protection from Morgan amid allegations of abusive behavior.
The actress's latest reported reconciliation has now been followed by another court case involving her husband. Morgan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the new allegations remain unresolved.