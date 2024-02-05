Rapper Killer Mike Escorted Out of Grammys in Handcuffs After Alleged Altercation With Security Guard
Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of this year’s Grammy Awards over an alleged altercation with a security guard – after winning three awards.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Killer Mike – real name Michael Santiago Render – was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs on Sunday night following an allegedly physical altercation with a security guard working at the Downtown Los Angeles venue.
According to TMZ, the 48-year-old Run the Jewels member was detained by the LAPD but not arrested following the suspected incident.
Even more surprising was the fact that Killer Mike was handcuffed and escorted out of this year’s ceremony after winning three Grammys.
The rapper won all three of the categories that he was nominated for on Sunday night: including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance.
Killer Mike won Best Rap Song for his new track Scientists & Engineers. He won Best Rap Album for Michael which released in June 2023.
Those Grammys were awarded before the televised portion of the night’s ceremony kicked off – and Killer Mike was reportedly escorted out just before the cameras started rolling.
“Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ Best Rap Album for Michael)” Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter wrote alongside a video of Killer Mike being escorted out on Sunday night.
“An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena,” Gardner wrote alongside another video that showed Killer Mike being escorted out of the venue. “Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with.”
Fans of the rapper could also be heard shouting “Free Mike” as the 2024 Grammy winner walked past in handcuffs.
Other sources familiar with Sunday night’s incident described it as a “big nothing” and claimed that Killer Mike’s apparent detainment at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night was over a “misdemeanor” that had “nothing to do with anything [w]hat happened today inside” the venue.
“Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena,” Chris Gardner reported. “Likely he will be released once it’s sorted.”
“It’s a big nothing,” one source told Gardner.
Meanwhile, Sunday night marked the first Grammy Killer Mike has won since 2003.
The rapper won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2003 for his participation in OutKast’s The Whole World.
Run the Jewels – which Killer Mike makes up alongside rapper El-P – was nominated for Best Rap Song in 2018 for Chase Me but the dup did not win.