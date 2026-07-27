EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Kid-Killing Cult Invades America — Inside the Murderous Mexican Sect Terrifying American Parents

A ruthless cult that worships the Mexican folk saint Santa Muerte, also known as the Lady of Death, has invaded the United States, triggering fears that the faithful may be spilling the blood of innocent American kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Often represented as a robe-wearing female skeleton holding a scythe, Santa Muerte is said to have as many as 12 million devotees in the U.S., Mexico and Central America. "Undoubtedly, it's the fastest-growing religious movement in the entire Americas," explains Dr. R. Andrew Chesnut, Bishop Sullivan Chair of Catholic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, who authored the first book in English about the mythical figure, Devoted to Death: Santa Muerte, the Skeleton Saint.