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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Kid-Killing Cult Invades America — Inside the Murderous Mexican Sect Terrifying American Parents

kid killing mexican cult invades america terrifies parents
Source: MEGA

A kid-killing Mexican cult invades America, fueling fear among parents over its violent activities.

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July 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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A ruthless cult that worships the Mexican folk saint Santa Muerte, also known as the Lady of Death, has invaded the United States, triggering fears that the faithful may be spilling the blood of innocent American kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Often represented as a robe-wearing female skeleton holding a scythe, Santa Muerte is said to have as many as 12 million devotees in the U.S., Mexico and Central America. "Undoubtedly, it's the fastest-growing religious movement in the entire Americas," explains Dr. R. Andrew Chesnut, Bishop Sullivan Chair of Catholic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, who authored the first book in English about the mythical figure, Devoted to Death: Santa Muerte, the Skeleton Saint.

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Dr. R. Andrew Chesnut said some cartel-linked Santa Muerte devotees have allegedly carried out human sacrifices.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Dr. R. Andrew Chesnut said some cartel-linked Santa Muerte devotees have allegedly carried out human sacrifices.

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Experts say drug cartels, sex workers and prisoners are drawn to the so-called narco saint – and some have butchered victims in the hope of receiving protection and prosperity from her in return.

Chesnut says, "There's a series of Santa Muerte altars on the border of Arizona, United States and Mexico, where pretty much every week, a murdered corpse is dumped at these Santa Muerte altars. Sometimes cartel members have offered these victims as a sacrifice.

Among narco-devotees, you can imagine there's pretty dark rituals that happen, including human sacrifice."

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Authorities said Silvia Meraz Moreno was sentenced to 180 years in prison for orchestrating three ritualistic human sacrifices to Santa Muerte.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Authorities said Silvia Meraz Moreno was sentenced to 180 years in prison for orchestrating three ritualistic human sacrifices to Santa Muerte.

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Silvia Meraz Moreno orchestrated three ritualistic human sacrifices to Santa Muerte in Mexico between 2009 and 2012 – one adult and two 10-year-old boys – and was sentenced to 180 years in prison, lawmen say.

In April 2026, Aaron Arocha, 21, was charged with killing Sheri Tolosa, 44, at her home in San Antonio, Texas – and an arrest affidavit alleges he told a relative that Santa Muerte "made me do it."

A Canada-based follower of the mythical figure says, "Death is open to us all. The amount of protection and granting of our desires seems to depend on your request, and your intentions."

Chesnut said part of the appeal among devotees is the notion that the so-called "skinny lady" doesn't discriminate.

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A Vatican official condemned worship of Santa Muerte as a 'degeneration of religion,' in 2013.
Source: EPA / WENN / MEGA

A Vatican official condemned worship of Santa Muerte as a 'degeneration of religion,' in 2013.

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Santa Muerte is not an officially recognized Catholic saint, and in 2013, a Vatican official condemned the worship of her as a "degeneration of religion."

Chesnut pointed out: "Every week for the past 15 years, some priest or Catholic bishop will denounce Santa Muerte as satanic."

Sources explained there are many who are scared of Santa Muerte because they associate her with Mexico's bloodthirsty cartels – and some are so terrified they won't even say her name.

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