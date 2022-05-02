Khloé Kardashian Touches Down In NYC For Rumored First Met Gala After Denying She Was 'Banned'
Khloé Kardashian was spotted arriving in New York City ahead of her rumored first Met Gala set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
On Sunday, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, touched down in the Big Apple with mom Kris Jenner.
Khloé looked cozy wearing a gray sweatsuit as she walked into her hotel in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, showcasing her long blonde hair seemingly done just in time for the A-list event.
It may be a family affair this year, given that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly invited all the KarJenner women including Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.
Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, are rumored to be attending as well. Rob Kardashian and Kylie's beau, Travis Scott, are not expected to make an appearance during fashion's biggest night out.
This year's theme is Gilded Glamour.
As for what fans can expect to see taking over the red carpet, think classic and "over-the-top textures" such as lace, bows, frills, and ruffles. "The unofficial edict? The more going on, the better," an article from Vogue noted.
Back in September, Khloé shut down rumors that she was "banned" from the Met Gala.
Fans started theorizing that was the case after Kim, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall were often the only members of the family showing up and showing out in past years. Like Khloé, Kourtney has also yet to attend.
"Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u," one fan wrote on Twitter. The Revenge Body host cleared the air at the time, replying, "Absolutely NOT True."
Despite not going to the Met Gala before, Khloé has always been a supportive sibling.
"I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I'm dreaming of them," the Good American founder tweeted about their outfits in May 2019.
Last year, Kim wowed in an all-black ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia featuring a face covering while Kendall stunned in a sheer and sparkling nude Givenchy gown.