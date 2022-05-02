Khloé Kardashian Touches Down In NYC For Rumored First Met Gala After Denying She Was 'Banned'

Khloé looked cozy wearing a gray sweatsuit as she walked into her hotel in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, showcasing her long blonde hair seemingly done just in time for the A-list event.

It may be a family affair this year, given that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly invited all the KarJenner women including Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, are rumored to be attending as well. Rob Kardashian and Kylie's beau, Travis Scott, are not expected to make an appearance during fashion's biggest night out.