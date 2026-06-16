EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Business on Life Support — Pint-Sized Comic's Company Collapsing Amid Claims of Absent Boss' Greed

The biggest clue that Hartbeat was suffering arrhythmia was revealed last Thanksgiving when the business – once valued at $650million – reportedly sacked approximately 20 people, a full 25 percent of the company's workforce.

Funnyman Kevin Hart has little to laugh about as his media production company is unraveling around him and former employees have come forward to expose his dark, "greedy" side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kevin Hart reportedly returned to an active CEO role at Hartbeat in January 2025 following a series of executive departures.

Hart, 46, later downplayed the layoffs, saying: "Making money in the business is important," and he decided to "downsize and save the money."

But he insisted his company is not on the brink of closure: "Hartbeat is never going anywhere."

More workers linked to podcasting and scripted television, like his animated series, Lil Kev, were also reportedly dismissed in the following months.

Hart returned to an active CEO role in January 2025 after a slew of top executive departures, and promised a new game plan to get the train back on track.

But he reportedly did the opposite – being absent for weeks at a time, missing meetings and delegating more duties to execs.